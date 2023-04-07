METROPOLIS, Ill. — What is the best way to use $1,182,105 to create employment opportunities in Massac County following the loss of EEI?
That was the question posed recently when the Massac County Commission held a special called meeting at the Shawnee Community College-Metro Center. Open to the county’s taxing bodies and the public, the meeting was facilitated by Tiffany George, executive director of the Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission.
Approximately 35 people attended and put about 20 ideas on the table.
Now, it’s the commissioners’ job to see if one, or possibly more, of those ideas, or others, are the best use of Energy Transition Community Grant funds for the county.
Grant Background
The Energy Transition Community Grant Program was created by the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, which was signed into law on Sept. 15, 2021. The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s role in CEJA is to help Illinois’ workforce prepare and train for jobs in the clean energy industry and to provide support to workers and communities facing plant and mine closures throughout the state.
The state provided $40 million for the program with the eligible applicants being areas involved in any of the 22 plant or mine closures that have happened since 2016 and/or are anticipated in the very near feature. Under current law, and subject to appropriation, new funding opportunities for this program will be available annually through the year 2045.
In December, the first notice of funding availability under the program was opened, with an application deadline in January. The state determined the amount of funding to each eligible community by using a funding formula that included job loss amounts at a particular mine or plant closure and by a revenue loss factor that aggregated property tax/PILOT revenue loss per plant closure.
Southern Five prepared an application for Massac County, having around 10 working days from the time of notification to the deadline to prepare the Phase 1 application. George thanked taxing body representatives at last Thursday’s meeting for their support letters during that time.
“Literally, it was one of those opportunities I thought was too good for our communities to just let go by and not come home to our Southern Five region,” she said of the Energy Transition Community Grant Program. “I was hopeful to get $300,000 to $400,000 when we saw this application opportunity. When we got the letter of what we got, I was blown away.”
In early March, Massac County was notified it would be invited to submit a Phase 2 application in the amount of $1,182,105. As part of that application process, public and community input with a diverse set of stakeholders had to be heard, which was the purpose of last Thursday’s meeting.
‘Alleviating Burdens’
George emphasized last Thursday’s meeting was to hear “what the public wants to see the County of Massac focus on in the coming months as we reel off the economic and social impacts of the closure of the (EEI) plant.” She noted those losses span more than the loss of the jobs themselves, but also include revenues lost in tax bases, sales taxes lost as employees travel through the community, fuel tax loss and residents relocating to another area. The job losses also develop a question: Are there skills these employees have that can be transferred into another area?
The Energy Transition Community Grant funding can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce development, housing support, business attraction efforts and more. Ultimately, according to grant requirements, the project(s) selected must directly tie in to at least one of the following:
• A project that plans for or addresses the economic and social impact on the community or region.
• If the project is a capital project, how does this project address a current deficiency and/or entails an investment that will support economic development.
• If the project is a program that involves beneficiaries or trainees, how will the project reach populations that are historically underserved and or most impacted by closures.
“The intent of the state to even offer this program is to help our energy communities transition into the next level of where we want to be and what we think needs to be done in order to get there,” George said. “The State of Illinois has said, ‘You guys have raised your hand and said you want to be a part of this project. We’ve calculated the funding formulas. This is what we are going to allow you to put a Phase 2 application in for.’ It is my understanding, as long as the Phase 2 application answers the questions they’ll have and it has a detailed plan of what we’re going to do to get there and how to move forward, then they will accept that plan.
“One thing we have to remember is, when we say we’d like to do Project A, B and/or C, that Project A, B and/or C either addresses a social or economic impact on the community or region; addresses a current deficiency or is an investment that will support economic development; or how the project’s training will reach those who are historically undeserved or were most impacted by the closure. Ultimately, what do you think are the things that could be done with these monies that would make the largest impacts to help the community? Realistically, this process needs to be driven in alleviating some of the burdens we’re facing now because of this closure — whether that be economic development, tax revenue loss, any of those types of things.”
George explained at several points during the meeting that it’s her understanding that the state expects Energy Transition Community Grants to be awarded annually to the impacted communities, making this “not a one-time deal; however, we have to be conservative because we cannot be 100% sure.” The annual awarding, she added, can also impact “how you plan. Plans look different if you only have a one-time deal or if you can develop a project in phases over a years-long period.”
The Ideas
Over the course of about 45 minutes, participants began listing ideas, a couple building off each other.
Their ideas were: build a countywide animal shelter; provide business incentives, including to manufacturing plants and to Vistra to build solar panels; create a grant writer position; a community outdoor complex in the center of Joppa; capitalize on the land on the river; a new location for Happy Hearts Senior Center; develop a youth work programming; upgrades to the ballfield and park in Brookport; provide incentives/property/building for a sliding fee dental care center; an EMT training program; partner with SCC and local unions for nightly apprenticeship programs for high school students and the community; and childcare programs.
Dr. Vickie Artman, superintendent of the Joppa-Maple Grove School district, presented a list of project ideas for the grant.
“Joppa-Maple Grove was hit the hardest with the closing of the plant,” she said. “Not only were our taxes to facilitate our school district, but also with the people going in and out of our town, people moving out.”
She noted one idea being discussed by the J-MG school board is consolidating Maple Grove Elementary School into one building with Joppa Junior/Senior High School. She explained this would decrease the burden on taxpayers and open the Maple Grove building as a location for business opportunities.
Her list also included ideas for creating public use opportunities at JHS. Those included: renovating the JHS library and opening to the public after school to provide technology and book access; partnering with a health care vendor to provide a community clinic at JHS; and a recreational facility with manager/coordinator at JHS.
Massac County resident Larry Sommer discussed how the grant money can be an economic boom for Massac County.
“We have advantages over other counties by having: a full-length river on our county border running from Unionville to County Line Road; the railroad running into Metropolis and Joppa; and the interstate,” he said.
Those three factors, he noted, lend themselves to putting a large granary in Massac County, “whether it’s located in Metropolis, Joppa or Unionville. Farmers are hauling everything into Kentucky or to Mounds; give our farmers a break,” Sommer said.
“I hope this is used countywide, that it truly helps the need. This is county money, let’s use it as county property,” he concluded.
What’s Next?
Southern Five has until May 31 to submit the Phase 2 application.
As the lead applicant, the Massac County Commission has the distribution decision capacity of the grant. Southern Five will assist the commission and make sure state and federal rules and laws and compliance issues are met.
“This is a process that’s meant to be for everybody in Massac County,” George said. “The ultimate goal of this money from the state is to make sure we can do things to help us be more resilient. We’re all trying to move together to make good things happen.”
At the close of the hour-long meeting, commissioners Jeff Brugger and Jimmy Burnham voiced their appreciation. Commissioner Jayson Farmer was absent due to a work conflict.
The two began by thanking George and Southern Five for everything they did in getting the grant. “We wouldn’t have this money if it wasn’t for you,” Burnham noted.
They also thanked the taxing body representatives for their letters of support, attending the meeting and giving their input.
“We hope that everybody can prosper from the grant,” Brugger said. “It’s a blessing.”
