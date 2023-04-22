METROPOLIS, Ill. — Among the things that COVID-19 hampered was the opportunity for Massac Memorial Hospital to celebrate the completion of its Massac Memorial Medical Center. While the center has become a part of the Metropolis landscape, it’s gone through several renovations over the last decade.
The completion of the building was celebrated Monday, April 17, during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce.
Located at 1204 W. 10th St., the original portion of the building began as Mitchell’s Pharmacy, BoJax Hair Salon and other businesses back in the 1980s. By 2011, Massac Memorial Hospital transformed the 6,000-square-foot building into Massac Memorial Medical Center after outgrowing its previous space in the hospital.
Needing to further expand its services and patient access, the hospital in 2019 announced that renovations doubling the size of the facility and adding an additional 31 parking spots would be taking place.
Construction on the 8,000-square-foot addition to the center’s west side took place in 2019. The transformation to make the original building look like the newly constructed section was hampered in 2020 with COVID-19 shutdowns, pushing completion to 2021 and moving into the new portion of the building to May 2021.
While the 14,000-square-foot building has undergone many changes over the past 10 years, what it houses has changed very little.
“Space wise, we’re able to provide more care because we have more providers. The facilities themselves are updated and state of the art,” said Janet Vannatter, the hospital’s COO.
The Massac Memorial Medical Center offers primary care along with access to specialists — including ear, nose and throat; audiology; pediatrics; and sleep medicine — who rotate through the week.
“We’re trying to do as many specialties as we can to meet all the needs,” said Lynn Goines, the hospital’s CFO and current interim CEO. “We have a lot of clinics and we’re already out of space.”
In January, Dr. Bharat Patel and his staff moved their internal medicine/cardiology office into the center’s Suite C.
Through the Massac Memorial Medical Center, the hospital’s outpatient providers are in one location, freeing up space to provide growth of services at the hospital.
“Our outpatient services are still at the hospital,” Goines noted.
In addition, the Massac Memorial Integrated Care Clinic — featuring psychiatrist Dr. Adam Connell and family practice with Amanda Gaudy, APRN — is open in Suite 100 of the hospital at 28 Chick St.
Appointments can be made by calling the center at 618-638-1343 or by directly calling the practitioner’s office.
“We do our best to do same-day appointments. You don’t have to be a patient of the doctor,” Goines said. “We’re not an official urgent care,” but the Massac Memorial Medical Center is officially a rural health clinic, a designation for clinics that reside in an area with a health care provider shortage, “so there are some labs we have to provide on-site. There are others that we can collect and take to the hospital to be analyzed.”
In addition to exam rooms, the center also features a classroom space where the hospital hosts group education sessions, which are free to the public. The Lunch-n-Learn is held the last Friday of the month.
“We want to get free education to our community. We’re doing surveys to see what people want or need to hear about,” Goines said. “We have a topic and one of our providers will do a 30-minute education.”
Because lunch is provided, seating is limited to 15 people, so RSVP is required. Topics and speakers are listed on the Massac Memorial Hospital Facebook page and website.
The center is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patel’s office is not open on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.