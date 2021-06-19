METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac Memorial Hospital announced the board of directors has appointed Lennis Thompson as the new CEO of the hospital.
Thompson, of Paducah, has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience.
He will succeed Rick Goins and assume responsibilities on July 6.
After graduating from Murray State University, Thompson spent time in financial leadership roles at local area hospitals, including both Baptist Health and Mercy Health. He has also served as CEO of Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services Inc. Thompson has developed a reputation for improving financial management and progressing business operations.
“I’m honored to become a part of the Massac Memorial team” Thompson said. “Being passionate about the future of health care, I look forward to working with the board, the hospital staff, the providers and this community to keep the rich history of Massac Memorial Hospital moving forward. This is an excellent opportunity.”
Thompson has been active in the Paducah community, serving on various organizations’ boards of directors, including Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center and Paducah Water Works. He is also a graduate of Leadership Paducah.
Thompson currently serves as the vice president of operations at KentuckyCare.
MMH Board Chairman Paul Henry said the board received approximately 40 “very well qualified applications. It was gratifying to see the number and quality of applicants from all over the country.” The board “sweat blood to whittle them down” to the Top 5, who came for in-person interviews. In the end, “the board as a whole felt Lennis is the best person for the hospital and the community with his nearby roots and is best qualified for the position.”
Henry noted Thompson is “walking into” a critical access hospital that offers several services other do not, including its relationship with the Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky and having the Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Metropolis; an updated infrastructure including new software, the construction/renovation of the Massac Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic and a new MRI and CT; an on-staff psychiatrist with Dr. Adam Connell; and its own ambulance service.
“I look forward to him coming on,” Henry said. “We’ve got a full plate for him.”
