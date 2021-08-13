METROPOLIS, Ill. — Due to the increasing positivity of COVID-19 cases in the region, Massac Memorial Hospital has adjusted its hospital visitor policy for the safety of its patients and staff.
Emergency room patients will be directed to their appropriate room, but visitors will not be permitted during their stay.
“If a patient needs additional assistance due to age or medical concerns, your Massac Memorial team will work to accommodate those needs to the best of our ability,” said Lennis Thompson, the hospital’s CEO.
All patients and visitors must wear a mask at all times outside of the patient’s room. Patients admitted to the hospital who are COVID-19 negative will be allowed one adult visitor during normal visiting hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Surgery patients will be allowed one adult visitor who must remain in the patient room during the stay.
Unless it is medically necessary, there will be no visitors allowed in any of the therapy departments, radiology, cardio-pulmonary or the laboratory.
The Family Care Clinic, the Massac Medical Clinic and the Integrated Care Clinic will continue to allow visitors on an as needed basis.
“Massac Memorial Hospital is dedicated to the continued health of our community. By implementing these new policies, we ensure that we will provide the safest environment possible for you, your family and our staff,” Thompson said.
For more information or to address questions, call 618-638-1344.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, Massac County remains at the Orange Warning Level status on the COVID-19 risk metrics. Through Aug. 6, Massac County had 384 potential new cases (based on 54 positive cases) per 100,000 reported. The test positivity percentage for the county was 12% out of 308 tests. ICU availability was 12.7%.
From Aug. 4-10, 35 new cases of COVID — one less than 10-years-old; nine teenagers; eight in their 20s; two in their 30s; 4 in their 40s; five in their 50s; two in their 60s; two in their 70s; and two in their 80s or above — were reported in Massac County. As of Tuesday, Massac County has reached 1,507 total cases since the pandemic began. Of that number, 1,421 have recovered. As of Tuesday, there were 51 active cases. As of Tuesday, 8,289 have received the vaccine since it became available in December 2020. Of that number, 3,996 have been fully vaccinated — meaning 28.38% of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Five of the seven Southern Seven counties are now at the Orange Warning Level status — Massac, Union, Johnson, Pulaski and Pope. Hardin County remains at the Blue Warning Level status, while Alexander County has been moved back to Blue.
There have been 7,840 cumulative cases in the Southern Seven region since the pandemic began, with 233 newly confirmed cases reported from Aug. 4-10.
The state’s recovery rate from COVID-19 is 98%. A total of 11,196 variant cases have been reported in the state through Tuesday.
For vaccination information, visit southern7.org or call 618-634-2297.
