METROPOLIS, Ill. — The Massac County Commission spent an hour of its Tuesday, May 2, meeting pinning down the projects to develop for the county through the Energy Transition Community Grant.
Those four projects will revolve around:
• Increasing educational opportunities for students in Massac County, especially in the areas of career and technology;
• Hiring an economic developer with grant writing experience;
• Providing funding for an additional pre-K classroom in Massac Unit 1 and funding assistance as needed for the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 pre-K program; and
• Developing a home construction grant program.
Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission executive director Tiffany George, which is administrating the grant for the county, was joined Tuesday by Kristy Stephenson, dean of career and technology programs at Shawnee Community College, to further discuss details of those projects.
After the commission expressed a desire to use the majority of grant funds to focus on increasing educational opportunities for students, George and Stephenson met last week with J-MG superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman and Unit 1 superintendent Jason Hayes. From that meeting, Stephenson said a collaboration is being developed to provide high school students career training for high-demand skilled jobs to help offset the loss of jobs from the closure of EEI. She explained that as early as the 2023-24 school year:
• A welding program can be offered at both Massac and Joppa high schools with the course aligning with courses offered at SCC. “It was determined that each school already has sufficient space and that electricity and exhaust systems were already in place. Grant funds would be used to purchase equipment and staff to provide instruction and program coordination,” she said.
• And, creating a joint automotive/auto body program. Using exiting staff and lab space in both schools, Massac would offer automotive technician training and Joppa would offer auto body repair training. Students could take classes at both schools, with grant money being used for transportation costs. Equipment upgrades would also take place within both programs using grants funds. “The program curriculum would align with courses offered at SCC to give the high school students an opportunity to maximize the time spent in high school in preparation for further training after high school graduation,” Stephenson said.
To further develop the program, part of the Year 1 grant expenditure will include identifying and purchasing a building that would allow for a combined career and technology training center for Massac County.
“The goal in the first year is to start the training at both high schools,” Stephenson said. “Grant funds would be expended in Year 1 for the purchase and upgrades to a facility with hopes of having a combined facility by Year 2 of the grant. This would allow for expansion in the area of basic electricity, HVAC and construction trades.”
It is also hoped that expansion would later include making that training available to the community.
Project No. 2 is the creation of an economic development position for Massac County. This would include a person skilled in the area of grant writing, especially of education grants.
Project No. 3 is the use of grant funds to provide an additional pre-K class for Unit 1 as many children are on a waiting list for pre-school education. An expansion of this offering in future years could include the addition of a childcare facility.
Project No. 4 is a creating a pool of funds for first-time homebuyers to offset the cost of a down payment or a percentage of a down payment. This program would not be fully operational in Year 1 and could be expanded into Year 2 or 3 of the grant.
The Energy Transition Community Grant fund program was created by the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. It is providing $40 million to eligible applicants in areas involved in any of the 22 plant or mine closures that have happened since 2016 and/or are anticipated in the very near future.
George brought the grant to the commissioners’ attention at its Jan. 24 meeting. Southern Five prepared an application for Massac County. The commission learned in early March the county had been invited to submit a Phase 2 application in the amount of $1,182,105. As part of that application process, a special called meeting was held March 30 to gain input from stakeholders on how to use the funding to create employment opportunities in Massac County following the loss of EEI. Since that public meeting, George and the commissioners have met three times to develop project ideas for the grant funding.
“I’m glad we’re getting this opportunity,” said commission chairman Jeff Brugger. “We have had a short amount of time to develop these project ideas. I think a lot of people would agree we need to do something like this for our youth. With the public’s input, I think we’ve come up with some good ideas.”
George reminded the commissioners that due to her own schedule, she has until May 15 to complete the Phase 2 application, which has a submission deadline of May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.