METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s new highway engineer is hitting the ground running.

The same week that Amy Ferris began her new role, the replacement of Waldo Church Road bridge was completed, except for oil and chipping, which will be done in the summer; crews were waiting to begin the demolition and replacement of the Country Club Road bridge; and another crew was 10 days out from starting the repaving job of Joppa Road from the east side of the Joppa city limits to the main entrance of the former EEI plant.

