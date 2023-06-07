METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County’s new highway engineer is hitting the ground running.
The same week that Amy Ferris began her new role, the replacement of Waldo Church Road bridge was completed, except for oil and chipping, which will be done in the summer; crews were waiting to begin the demolition and replacement of the Country Club Road bridge; and another crew was 10 days out from starting the repaving job of Joppa Road from the east side of the Joppa city limits to the main entrance of the former EEI plant.
And, her second day included her first Massac County Commission meeting.
During a special called meeting last month, the commission passed a resolution to hire Ferris, replacing Joe Matesevac, whose last day was Friday, May 12. Ferris began May 8 learning some of the ropes from Matesevac, who had been the highway engineer for 10 years, with her first official week beginning Monday, May 15.
Ferris isn’t a complete stranger to Massac County. She grew up in Grand Chain, the daughter of the late Robert and Shirley Shearer. Her dad worked at EEI, and it was actually he who inspired her career choice.
“He worked with a lot of engineers, and when I was in college trying to decide what to do, he was very influential and pushing me toward the engineering field,” Ferris said. “He was a shift supervisor, and I think he felt like the engineers were doing really well. I was good in science and math, so he pushed me toward engineering.”
But with multiple choices in the engineering field, which to pick?
She graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1995 with a degree in civil engineering.
“He probably would’ve been more happy if I would’ve gone into mechanical or electrical,” Ferris said with a laugh. “But when I was in school, I was more interested in the classes for civil. I felt like civil engineering gave me more opportunity to be outside. Mechanical and electrical, to me, meant more sitting behind a desk, more plant work, and that wasn’t really me.”
Ferris noted that while there are “a bunch of different components of civil engineering,” transportation construction is what she specializes in. That entails building roads and bridges.
“Generally, a civil engineer who just does bridges or structures would be a structural civil engineer. In civil engineering, there’s a bunch of different specialties — environmental civil engineering, structural civil engineering, transportation engineering. It’s all encompassing,” she explained.
Ferris spent the majority of her career in the Chicago area — 11 years for the City of Lockport and two years in the City of Joliet public utilities department. When she and her husband Chris moved back to southern Illinois in 2021, she became the city engineer for the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was there for almost two years.
Being in Illinois municipalities for most of her career, Ferris noted her retirement is set up in Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
“The job in Missouri was great and I loved it, but it was the Missouri retirement system. I felt like having this opportunity to add to my retirement through IMRF would be beneficial to me,” she said.
Ferris has 20-plus years of working for Illinois municipalities. She’s received many grants to build roads and bridges for the places she’s worked.
“I’m hoping to bring that experience here to help with some of the funding of some of the transportation needs,” she said.
With her start as Massac County highway engineer off and running, Ferris is busy making sure the Country Club Road bridge project, which got underway May 17, and the Joppa repaving project, which began May 24, are running smoothly. That’s on top of the usual projects the highway department undertakes in the summer, mainly mowing right of ways and oil and chipping. She plans, maybe in the fall, to start taking a closer look at future projects.
“I’m familiar with Massac County, but being able to go through and evaluate all the roadways isn’t something I’ve had a chance to do yet. But I hope that in the coming years, we can improve the overall condition of the roadways,” Ferris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.