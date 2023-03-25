METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County is getting a new E-911 system.
Sheriff Chad Kaylor informed the Massac County Commission of the coming changes during its meeting on Tuesday.
Kaylor explained the county’s 911 board, the sheriff’s department, Metropolis Police Department, Metropolis Fire Department and Massac County Fire District “teamed up to do a complete revamp of our 911 system and our CAD (computer-aided dispatching)/jail/police officer reporting system.”
When the current system was put in place, the 911 board “started putting money back to replace that system one day.” Over the last year, the board has worked with various companies “to get something different.”
Kaylor said the first change will be the 911 phones and mapping. Both dispatches will have a totally new, updated 911 phone system with mapping capabilities to pinpoint the exact location of the caller, even on a cell phone.
The upgrade is being paid for through 911 funds, which come from 911 surcharges on phone bills. “That’s what (the board has) been saving up for years,” Kaylor said, noting the county will be responsible for the jail management system portion of the upgrades, which is around $50,000.
Along with the 911 upgrade, the police and sheriff’s departments will be getting an all-in-one system for records, jail and CAD management, which will link together the departments. “It will streamline our paperwork and make it all digital,” he said.
Kaylor hopes the system will be installed over the summer, but emphasized it won’t go live until February 2024.
The commission met with Massac County University of Illinois Extension director Jody Johnson and signed Extension’s annual levy request for the 2023 levy payable in 2024. Johnson stated it will remain at the current $64,403.
“We asked for an increase last year, and I’m going to ask that we just hold this for the next three or four years,” Johnson said.
“I know everybody’s county taxes are high, and my intention is to maintain what you give us and I continue to chase state, federal and grant funds (for matching funds for various programs). We’ve been fortunate this year with those funding sources. I try to maximum the dollars you give us to chase other dollars to do the programming that needs to be done. I don’t want to burden our local taxpayers anymore than what we already are.”
Johnson noted the 4-H program is “the most robust it’s ever been” with 900 students enrolled in a five-county region; enrollment is usually 400. “We’re able to do a lot more face-to-face stuff being out of COVID,” he said, thanking the commission for its support and commending his “seasoned” staff for all they do.
Commissioners met with Leslye Krampe, a business development manager with Conexon, a broadband consulting firm founded in 2015 that works exclusively with rural electric cooperatives to bring fiber internet to rural communities across the country.
She explained the company has won a Rural Digital Opportunity Fund bid and plans to work with Southern Illinois Electric Coop to bring fiber internet to the counties it serves, which includes Massac, by piggybacking its electric system. Conexon has 10 years to fulfill the RDOF agreement.
“It will be great for Massac County if they can get it done,” said commission chairman Jeff Brugger. “During COVID, there were many places in the county where air cards wouldn’t work during the time of at-home school.”
In other business:
• Commissioners approved a resolution presented by highway engineer Joe Matesevac for unit prices for road oil for 2023 — $2.55 per gallon for Grade RS5 and $2.60 per gallon for HFE 150, both from Heartland Asphalt Materials. Matesevac said the county uses 125,000 gallons total of oil and the price has gone up 40 cents per gallon from last year and 85 cents per gallon from two years ago.
• Under separate motions for each, commissioners approved the reappointments of Ricky Griffey, Jeff Crippen, Cheryl Vanderford, Michael Moorman, Maxine Russell and Joe Elliott to the Massac Memorial Hospital board.
• Commissioners met with Joppa Mayor Sue Sandusky, who presented payments made for the village’s two-bay fire station. The two entities entered an intergovernmental agreement in September for using $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reimburse the village for the project.
• Brugger signed Massac County Housing Authority’s five-year plan.
• Brugger signed five Massac County Trustee tax deeds for parcels 08-02-205-010 (1212 Baynes St., Metropolis); 08-12-200-006 (917 E. Sixth St., Metropolis); 08-12-138-001 (817 E. Sixth St., Metropolis); 05-36-395-006 (207-209 W. 20th St., Metropolis); and 04-12-200-006 (4203 Jonesboro Road, Metropolis).
• EMA director Brian Horn shared with commissioners a mutual aid agreement between the EMA and Southern Illinois Emergency Radio Association, the local ham radio operators club.
• County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the county’s general fund is $3,111,420.32.
• And, Kaylor reported the jail count on Tuesday morning was 30.
The commission will hold a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Shawnee Community College-Metro Center, 5385 Industrial Park Drive, Metropolis, for a public discussion regarding the Energy Transition Community Grant.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 5. The meeting day has been changed due to the Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 4.
