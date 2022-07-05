METROPOLIS, Ill. — This year, the Massac County Youth Fair is celebrating the excitement and fun of the fair with the theme “Plowing Through 2022.”
The Youth Fair will be July 15-23 on the fairgrounds located at 4476 Korte Rd. in Metropolis, west of Massac County High School.
“As we approach the fair, we are making sure to maintain health standards for our attendees,” said fair president Tammie Obermark. “In dealing with precautions to keep everyone safe, there are still changes from the usual fair for this year. We will work with the Southern Seven Health Department to continue keeping our fair attendees safe.”
Pre-registration for the annual event, which is open to ages 7-21 from the 13 southernmost counties of Illinois, is underway, concluding on Thursday, July 14.
Youth Fair books with all the entry information are available at local Extension offices in the southern five counties; the Massac County Farm Bureau; the Pope-Hardin County Farm Bureau; Little Tractor & Equipment Company in Marion; or from any fair board member.
“To make the entry process go smoothly, pre-registration is more important than ever as it permits entry tags to be printed and names listed for each department prior to the arrival of projects,” Obermark said.
Mail registration forms, found in the back of Youth Fair books, to Massac County Youth Fair, P.O. Box 882, Metropolis, IL 62960, as soon as possible, or e-mail to youthfairmassac@gmail.com by July 14.
Projects for the exhibit hall should be brought to the fairgrounds at the scheduled times: 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 18, for pre-registered exhibits and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for all projects, whether they were pre-registered or not. There will be separate outside drop-off areas for most departments.
“The exhibit hall is where kids can bring their best produce, crops, plants, floral arrangements, artwork, clothing and textiles, crafts, educational and vocational projects, and baked and canned goods,” Obermark said. “There are a wide variety of classes in each department, so kids with any interest should be able to find projects they can exhibit, vying to win ribbons and premiums.”
The exhibit hall will be open for viewing all these projects, displayed with their award-winning ribbons, from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21; from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 22; and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 23.
Activities scheduled for the the 2022 Massac County Youth Fair are:
• The Farm Toy Show kicks off the fair Friday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m., and continues Saturday, July 16, with vendors offering toys and accessories — some for sale, some for trade, some just for viewing.
• On Saturday, July 16, the small toys are joined by the big ones as the Tractor and Farm Machinery Show brings tractors, implements, engines, horse-drawn tools and more to the fairgrounds. New this year will be a pedal tractor show from 9 a.m. to noon, preceding a kiddie pedal pull. The featured make this year is Farmall International, but all makes will be represented. Tractor games will be held each day, with a tractor parade through Metropolis at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tractor fun continues Sunday, July 17, ending with a 2 p.m. parade on the fairgrounds before closing at 3 p.m.
• Livestock shows throughout the week as youthful showmen bring their best animals, trained and brushed and trimmed, into the show ring. Only youth are allowed here, while mom and dad, grandma and grandpa get to cheer from the sidelines. Registration information, including tag numbers and birth dates showing month, day and year, must be mailed, e-mailed or brought to the fair office by the entry deadlines in the fair book.
— Ducks will not be allowed to show this year due to the avian flu. But, rabbits take to the show ring at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 16. The horse arena is the place to be that evening as the horse show starts at 6 p.m. with a later starting time this year, when the summer sun will not be so intense.
— Monday, July 18, will find the show ring filled with dairy cattle at 9 a.m., followed by the goat show. The day ends with the dog show at 6 p.m.
— Youth Fair livestock shows pick up again Thursday, July 21, with the swine and sheep shows beginning at 8 a.m.
— The beef show will be 9 a.m. Friday, July 22, and the cat show caps off the day at 5 p.m..
— Market shows are the last events of the week as market swine, steers and market lambs have their turns in the limelight Saturday, July 23, beginning at 11 a.m.
And, of course, there will be all the fair favorites throughout the week — farm follies, the watermelon bust, the food auction, a scavenger hunt, the stick horse show and the greased pig contest. And, “be sure to check out the theme exhibits in each department, designed to go along with this year’s theme, ‘Plowing Through in 2022,’ ” noted Obermark.
Parking and entry to all fair events are free.
Check the fair schedule in the July 14 Metropolis Planet to have a chance to see favorite animals — or favorite youthful exhibitors — competing for ribbons and banners. For more information about the Massac County Youth Fair, call 618-534-3376 or visit the fair’s Facebook page.
