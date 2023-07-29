MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — Ready or not, the 2023-24 school year is about to begin.
Both school districts in Massac County will hold their in-person registration next week. All students must register for the 2023-24 school year.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 7:16 am
Joppa-Maple GroveJoppa-Maple Grove Unit School District 38 student registration will begin Wednesday, Aug. 2.
New and returning students may register from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Packets may be picked up at the Maple Grove Elementary School office or the Joppa Junior/Senior High School office and be filled out in the school’s hallway or be dropped off. The registration information deadline is Monday, Aug. 7.
When a new student enrolls, records will be requested from the previous school. Transfer students will be placed on a schedule after records are received, and credits and grades have been evaluated.
Freshman orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at JHS. Students will learn about school expectations, schedules and college opportunities.
Back-to-school night for pre-K and kindergarten is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at Maple Grove. Please make arrangements for your child to stay with someone during this time. Parents/guardians will meet their child’s pre-K or kindergarten teacher and discuss the upcoming school year. Remaining information will be collected to complete the child’s records; students will not be allowed to begin school unless all paperwork is completed and turned in. Pre-K appointments for home visits will also be scheduled on this night.
Teachers will attend all-day in-services on Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 8:30 a.m. There will be no school for students on this day.
Students’ first day will be Friday, Aug. 11, with dismissal at noon. The regular schedule will begin Monday, Aug. 14, with classes from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The doors will open at 7:35 a.m. for breakfast. Students who do not ride buses should not arrive at school before 7:35 a.m.
Massac Unit 1Online registration for Massac Unit 1’s returning first- through 12th-graders is currently open and available at the district’s website — unit1.massac.org and clicking on the Online Registration for Returning Students link.
Parents of new and returning kindergarten through eighth-grade students who cannot register online can register in person from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Brookport, Franklin, Jefferson, Metropolis and Unity elementary schools and at Massac Junior High School.
The final kindergarten screening will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at MES. To establish a screening appointment, contact Kristin Rousseau at 618-524-9376, ext. 101.
Kindergarten orientation will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Brookport, Franklin, Jefferson, Metropolis and Unity elementary schools. Information about the kindergarten program and elementary school will be shared with students and parents. Parents will be able to visit the kindergarten classroom.
Parents of new and returning ninth- through 12th-grade students are encouraged to register and pay the registration fee online. Parents and/or students who register online should still attend their in-person registration date to receive their class schedule and meet with a school counselor. Massac County High School registration will be from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.:
• Monday, Aug. 7, for junior and seniors;
• Tuesday, Aug. 8, for sophomores; and
• Wednesday, Aug. 9, for freshmen. Freshman orientation will be Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m.
The first day of attendance for all Massac Unit 1 School District students will be Monday, Aug. 14, with dismissal at 2 p.m.
Bus transportationRobinson Transport Bus Services provides student transportation for both school districts. Parents/guardians with questions about bus service or bus routes may contact Robinson Transport Bus Services at 618-309-6923 or 855-527-6171.
