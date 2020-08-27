A male in his 70s is the first confirmed death in Massac County related to COVID-19, the Southern Seven Health Department announced this week.
No other information will be released on the death, due to issues of privacy related to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, according to Shawnna Rhine, S7HD community outreach coordinator.
As of Wednesday, Massac County had 60 total cases of COVID-19 reported, of which 43 have recovered, with 16 cases still active.
In the Southern Seven region, which in addition to Massac includes Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties, there were 748 total cases, with 608 recovered, 114 active, and 23 deaths.
Of the 24 new cases in the Southern Seven region reported Wednesday, one was in Massac County, a woman in her 70s.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there are currently a total of 225,627 confirmed cases, including 7,954 deaths, in 102 counties.
“We have reached a point where we’re looking at community spread,” Rhine said.
“What that means is we are seeing it (COVID-19) everywhere. We’re not seeing it just in workplaces, not just in schools, or long-term care facilities for example, we’re seeing it widespread now.
“So, we want individuals just to assume that it’s around them wherever they are. It’s everywhere at this point,” she said. “Because of that, we want everyone to continue to follow state guidelines and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance of wearing masks in public, keeping that 6 feet of social distancing and, if you have to stop and chat with somebody, keep that 6 feet for no longer than 15 minutes.”
The more personal contact is limited the better, according to Rhine.
“We know people want to get back out, gather and do things. They just need to do them safely. And, if it (contact) can be done by phone, Skype, Facebook or whatever, use that method instead.”
On Tuesday, the state of Illinois announced revised guidelines for restaurants and bars statewide to operate safely and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Based on recent increases in cases, the guidelines will require patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers and other employees at bars and restaurants.
Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when employees take patrons’ orders, deliver food and beverages, and service tables. The guidance also applies to other facilities with food service areas that are subject to the Restore Illinois guidance, such as indoor recreational facilities, museums and entertainment venues.
The new guidelines went into effect Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.