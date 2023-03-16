METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County has been approved for a $1,182,105 Energy Transition Community Grant.
Massac County Commission Chairman Jeff Brugger discussed learning about the grant at a recent commission meeting.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 2:56 am
Overseen by the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the Energy Transition Community Grant is an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding for communities that have been impacted by fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions. Communities in 22 areas impacted by recent or impending plant or mine closures or reductions were eligible to apply for the $40 million grant program.
More than 50 localities and municipal entities were approved for the first round of funding. For Massac County, it will help with economic development following the loss of Electric Energy, Inc.
Commission vice chairman Jayson Farmer explained with this first year of funding, the county and other stakeholders will develop a plan using the grant toward economic growth. Brugger noted their plan has to be approved prior to receipt of the funding.
The Energy Transition Community Grant program was designed to meet the needs of individual localities by addressing the economic and social impacts of plant closures. The funding can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce investments, housing support, business attraction efforts and more. Recipients were selected by responding to a Notice of Funding Opportunity with a letter of support from the municipality or county where the plant or mine was located.
Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission executive director Tiffany George made the commission aware of the grant when she visited in January. Kaley McGinnis, Massac County General Assistance chief deputy administrator, assisted in getting letters of support from stakeholders, and Southern Five submitted the grant on behalf of the county.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Massac County,” McGinnis said.
Commissioners planned to meet this morning with George to discuss the next steps for the grant and future applications associated with it.
Following the severe weather earlier this month, Brugger said he and EMA director Brian Horn were contacted about getting dual-powered weather radios for all of the schools in the county.
“I know at Brookport (Elementary School), they didn’t know what was going on until their phones went off, and by then, it was already on them,” Brugger said.
Horn will purchase the radios from his budget, which can be reimbursed through a MPG grant.
Horn said the March 3 severe weather brought 4.4 inches of rain and 60 to 65 mph winds to the eastern part of the county, while the western part received 3.2 inches of rain and 45 mph winds. Along with trees and limbs reported down, there was also a power outage in a portion of the county.
Horn reported attending a National Weather Service Severe Weather Workshop on March 1, during which officials said the Ohio River is projected to be lower than normal, “unless we have several events, like the other day, that are back to back along with Ohio Valley,” he said.
Horn also reported the nuclear grant is being reinstated, and the county can re-apply for it the beginning of 2024. The grant hasn’t been funded since Honeywell has been idle. Horn noted the funding is for items related directly to Honeywell.
In other business:
• Brugger signed Massac County Trustee tax deeds.
• County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the county’s general fund is $3,279,811.99. Bremer also noted the county’s annual audit will take place at the end of the month.
• And, Sheriff Chad Kaylor reported the jail count on Tuesday morning was 30.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21.
