Massac County Commission

The lower parking lot of the Fort Massac State Park boat dock is under the Ohio River. During Tuesday’s Massac County Commission meeting, EMA director Brian Horn reported the river is at 35 feet and is expected to reach 37 feet before cresting on Friday, March 10, and then dropping. Horn said the severe weather on Friday, March 3, brought 4.4 inches of rain and 60 to 65 mph winds to the eastern part of the county and 3.2 inches of rain and 45 mph winds to the western part of the county.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Metropolis Planet

METROPOLIS, Ill. — Massac County has been approved for a $1,182,105 Energy Transition Community Grant.

Massac County Commission Chairman Jeff Brugger discussed learning about the grant at a recent commission meeting.

