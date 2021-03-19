Planning for the spring 2021 Massac County Academic Awards Ceremony is underway.
The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at the Metropolis Community Center.
The Massac County Academic Awards Ceremony honors outstanding students from Joppa High School and Massac County High School who have participated in academic competitions during the school year.
This is the 36th year the event has been held. The scholarships awarded to graduating seniors from Joppa High School and Massac County High School have totaled $439,350 to 456 students. Many of these students have gone on to college, graduated from colleges and universities and are currently holding responsible and respectable positions in the community or in other communities in the United States or abroad.
The scholarship funds awarded during the ceremony are available from money donated by local businesses, civic organizations and individuals through their annual contributions. Student scholarship winners are determined by a review of applications and final determination is made by a judge affiliated with West Kentucky Technical and Community College.
The Massac County Academic Awards Ceremony is sponsored jointly by the local Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Joppa High School and Massac County High School. The steering committee is made up of members from the sponsoring organizations and faculty members who serve as sponsors for the high school teams in annual academic competitions.
“These representatives from the local high schools and from the sponsoring organizations strongly support this outstanding activity for our youth,” said Cindy Bazor, a member of the event’s publicity committee.
Tax-deductible donations to the Massac County Academic Awards Ceremony may be made by check written out to SICF and mailed to Massac Academic Ceremony, c/o Byram Fager, 11 Stephen Lane, Metropolis, IL 62960, or online by visiting www.sicf.org/MCASF. Donors will receive recognition for their contributions in the official awards program.
