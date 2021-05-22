METROPOLIS, Ill. — Closed sessions took up much of the meeting time of the Massac County Commission on Tuesday.
Commissioners Jeff Brugger, Jerel Childers and Jayson Farmer spent 1 1/2 hours in closed session discussing pending litigation, an offer on county-owned property and a bargaining agreement.
Of the three, they unanimously approved the bargaining agreement, along with a memorandum of understanding on the payroll schedule change, between the county and the highway department — American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 31, AFIL-CIO on behalf of AFSCME Local 2321. The contract had been tabled from the May 4 meeting to work out language that needed further clarity.
Massac County Clerk Hailey Miles updated the commission on the Massac County Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax ordinance, which the commission learned at its May 4 meeting had not been received by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Miles said Massac County State’s Attorney Josh Stratemeyer contacted State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and attorney Kristy Stephenson who spoke with a Department of Revenue contact. Miles said her office had to submit a signed affidavit stating the paperwork was mailed in February along with her office’s credentials. The affidavit was accepted by the department, and the county will begin receiving its portion of taxes on cannabis purchases beginning July 1 as originally planned.
Miles noted that many of that department’s employees are still working from home due to COVID, so there is “no telling where it went.”
The commission is continuing its every-other-week meeting dates until further notice. The next will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1.
