METROPOLIS, Ill. — With the start of the 2023-24 school year, Regional Office of Education #21 should be settled into its new location at 111 E. Fifth St., the former home of the Metropolis Planet.
During its Tuesday, May 2 meeting, the Massac County Commission signed a statement for annual lease of the property which Steve Grimes purchased earlier this year.
The county will lease the 2,100-square-foot building for three years. The agreement has two one-year options.
The ROE building is currently housed at 1102 W. 10th St. in Metropolis, a county building originally donated by Harry and Rosemary Crisp from Marion Pepsi. Among the numerous services provided and covered by ROE and housed in the building is the alternative school program. S.T.A.R. Quest Academy Regional Safe School South Campus serves sixth- through 12th-graders in the Massac Unit 1 and Joppa-Maple Grove school districts.
The county has put numerous dollars into the building over many years to address its leaking roof, especially after heavy rains. In February 2022, Lorie LeQuatte, regional superintendent of schools, noted she was trying to make other improvements to the building, “but there’s only so much you can do.” During their Oct. 18, 2022, meeting, commissioners agreed they were putting money “in a sinking ship” and the county would be “put(ting) in more than it’s worth” with further repairs. They then decided to look at other options.
Grimes purchased the building in January with plans to use it himself or rent it as office space. When the commissioners learned of its availability, they and LeQuatte toured the building, and ROE presented Grimes a bullet list to see what each party needed to do before moving forward.
“This building will be a blessing for all of those involved,” said commission chairman Jeff Brugger. “The commissioners have been looking for a solution to a building in need of some major repairs. This is our short-term solution. While we’re leasing this, we will still be looking for a long-term solution that we can purchase in the future that is suitable for the students and employees.”
The building at 111 E. Fifth St. was built specifically for The Planet in the mid-1980s, opening in 1987.
• The commission approved a joint funding agreement for construction work for Project 22-00108-00-SP. In the absence of highway engineer Joe Matesevac, department office clerk Linda Wetzel explained the federal project will provide new guard rails for New Columbia Road and Unionville Road. The $159,990 project is being 90% funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program ($143,991) and 10% by the department’s federal aid matching funds ($15,999).
• The commission, with Brugger abstaining, approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of a $43,063 14-foot enclosed trailer from Rick’s Auto Sales for storing election equipment. County Clerk Hailey Miles explained the trailer would house polling place equipment, such as tables and signs, freeing up space in the courthouse. It will also save on transportation at election time as “we just load the machines in the trailer and go,” she said.
• The commission authorized Treasurer Sarah Bremer to move ahead with plans for developing a Massac County government website.
• The commission learned the replacement of the Waldo Church Road bridge is underway. The Country Club Road bridge work remains on hold, but could begin in the next few weeks.
• Don Lawrence and Frank Aly discussed a push to turn Shawnee National Forest into a national park. They encouraged the commissioners to do their own research and write a resolution and letters to state and national representatives voicing opposition to the proposal. Aly explained the SNF spans 300,000 acres across seven southern Illinois counties, attracting 1 million tourists annually for hunting, riding, hiking, fishing, camping and more to the region. Aly noted the park service “does a great job with their niche of preservation” of Civil War battlefields, Revolutionary War locations and places like the Grand Canyon, but “they’re not a good fit for here. They also want to create a climax forest model, which is the least productive as far as CO2 sequestration. … We need conservation, which is wise use. … We’re trying to drive up a local opposition to stop this before it goes to Washington, D.C. This is important for all the people in southern Illinois. It’s our way of life.”
• Bonnie Vaughn with Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living met with the commissioners to make a request for ARPA funding for the creation of the Massac County Small Business Hub at the center. The commissioners said several other organizations have made requests for ARPA funds. They said they will discuss those requests further and reach back to her in a month.
• And, Bremer reported the total in the county general fund is $3,121,294.04.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 16.
