West Kentucky Community and Technical College will require face masks be worn inside WKCTC buildings as students come back for the fall semester, officials announced Thursday.
According to an email sent by Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Dr. Paul Czarapata to the campus community on Wednesday, KCTCS will continue to monitor all COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health departments and other authorities.
WKCTC is one of KCTCS’s 16 community and technical colleges.
“As we all come back to campus it is important to provide the safest environment possible for everyone,” Czarapata wrote in his memo. “The college presidents and I believe the best way to do that is to mandate masks indoors for everyone — students, faculty, staff and visitors — whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated.”
This indoor masking mandate becomes effective on Friday (Aug. 6) and includes the KCTCS Office in Versailles.
“We understand the frustration people feel having to return to wearing masks,” said WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece. “We’re frustrated too, but we are committed to doing everything we possibly can to keep everyone safe so we can have a great new year on our campus.”
WKCTC has continued to do heavy cleaning throughout the campus this summer and will be providing signage to remind individuals to wear masks while inside WKCTC buildings, officials said. Registration is underway way now for fall 2021 classes which begin August 16.
For more information about registration contact 270-534-3435 or visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu. Additional COVID-19 information can also be found on the college’s website at westkentucky.kctcs.edu/healthy-at-wkctc/.
