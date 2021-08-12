PRINCETON — Caldwell County School students were back in class Wednesday to start the 2021-22 school year, and mask mandates have returned, temporarily.
In Superintendent Jeremy Roach’s Reopening Plan, the 2021-22 school year was poised to start with limited COVID-19 restrictions, while the board of education aimed to return to an educational year that resembled normalcy.
The decision to bring back mask mandates was always contingent upon the COVID-19 conditions in the county and state and local health department guidelines and recommendations, Roach said.
“Be advised that information here is subject to change as we continue to work with the Healthy at School Guidelines provided by the Department of Public Health, which includes the Pennyrile District Health Department,” Roach said.
In Roach’s call to students and families on Monday, he said the reinstitution of mask-wearing ensures the continuance of face-to-face instruction and reinforces local health department recommendations, as well as state and federal guidelines.
“I’m temporarily asking all students and staff to a wear mask when the school year begins on Wednesday,” he said. “This is not the first response I wanted to have as superintendent, nor is it a decision I make lightly.”
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 38.2% of Caldwell County residents were fully vaccinated, while 43.2% have received one dose.
One-hundred-fifteen Kentucky counties are experiencing high levels of community transmission — including Caldwell County — according to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.