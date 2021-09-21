PADUCAH — Mary Ellis Thompson, 92, of Paducah, Kentucky, left this life on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at her home.
Mary Ellis was born on Oct. 27, 1928, in Paducah to the late Frank and Clois Wood. She graduated from Reidland High School in 1947. Mary Ellis was married 43 years to the late Charles Thompson. She worked at Citizens Bank and Paducah Dry Goods where she served as an office manager and assistant store manager. She was a member of Sunny Slope Church of Christ.
Mary Ellis is survived by her daughter, Janice Tucker of Russellville, Arkansas; daughter, Brenda Estes (Ron) of St. Charles, Missouri; son, Doug Thompson of Paducah; daughter, Karen Thompson of Paducah; four grandchildren, Patrick Tucker (Heather), Jonathan Estes (Ashley), David Estes (Meghan) and Eric Estes; nine great-grandchildren, Dean, Lane, Ellie, Aubrey, Zane, Ty, Penny, Charlie and Katherine.
Mary Ellis was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thompson; parents, Frank and Clois Wood; two brothers, Frank Jr. and Harold Wood; and one sister, Helen Jones.
Visitation will be held at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and before services on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 9 a.m. to service time.
A funeral service for Mary Ellis will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with burial to follow at Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Freed-Hardeman University Baseball, 158 East Main St., Henderson, TN 38340 or Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 11050 North Warson, St. Louis, MO 63114.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
