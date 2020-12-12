MADISONVILLE — Mary Ann Burkeen, 76, of Smithland, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was retired from Briggs and Stratton and was a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
Born Monday, February 7, 1944, in Linden, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Cecil Junior Chandler and the late Edna Maybelle (Hinson) Chandler.
Surviving are one son, Charles Sturgell of Mt. Carmel, TN; one daughter, Vickie Dunkerson of Smithland, KY; and brothers Robert Chandler and Jerry Chandler, both of Benton, KY and Randy Chandler of Centerville, TN; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Dona Myrle Sturgell, and 2nd husband, Franklin E. Burkeen.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 at Collier Funeral Chapel located at 211 West 5th St. Benton, Kentucky 42025. Rev. Charles Sturgell and Elder Robert Chandler will officiate. Interment will be in Murray Memorial Gardens, Murray, KY.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15th at the funeral home.
The family requests that all COVID-19 related protocols be observed including wearing of masks and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service. Online condolences may be left at www.collier
