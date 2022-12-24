Marty Johnson

Marty Johnson, left, was honored with the 2022 Judge Edward H. Johnston Award on Nov. 29 from the Kentucky Bar Foundation.

MARSHALL COUNTY — Martin W. Johnson was awarded the 2022 Judge Edward H. Johnstone Award on Nov. 29. A prestigious award, it goes to a recipient who is dedicated to his clientele and embodies the Kentucky Bar Foundation’s mission through their commitment to public service, possesses the ability to build the public’s trust in the justice system and makes an effort to improve access to justice for all people, regardless of income level or background.

Johnson has practiced law with the firm of Johnson & Mathis, PLLC (formerly Lovett & Johnson) for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965, graduated from Lambuth University in 1967 and the University of Memphis College of Law in 1970.

