MARSHALL COUNTY – Martin W. Johnson was awarded the 2022 Judge Edward H. Johnstone Award on Nov. 29. A prestigious award, it goes to a recipient who is dedicated to his clientele and embodies the Kentucky Bar Foundation’s mission through their commitment to public service, possesses the ability to build the public’s trust in the justice system and makes an effort to improve access to justice for all people, regardless of income level or background.
Johnson has practiced law with the firm of Johnson & Mathis, PLLC (formerly Lovett & Johnson) for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965, graduated from Lambuth University in 1967 and the University of Memphis College of Law in 1970.
Johnson has primarily concentrated his practice in the areas of municipal, utility, real estate, business, finance, bankruptcy, estate planning and estate administration matters. His representations and positions include: city attorney for the city of Benton, 1972-1981, and again from 1986-2016; Marshall County attorney, 1982-1986; attorney for the Marshall County Board of Education, 1972-present; adjunct professor of business law at Murray State University from 1972-1978; director of the Marshall County Board of Health, 1995-2002, and again from 2009-2018; officer and legal advisor to city/county Industrial Development Authority from 1983-2016; director of Community Financial Services Bank, 1987-2009; and general counsel for CFSB, 2009-2020.
“For over 50 years, Marty has been a trusted leader in our community and an exemplary ambassador for the legal profession and justice system,” said grandson and legal partner Kip Mathis. “Marty has had an indelible impact on Marshall County’s public education system and economic development through his various roles (in the community).”
He has been committed to serving Marshall County throughout the years in a professional capacity, always working to help better the community. But, in addition to his professional accomplishments, Johnson has been an active volunteer. He is a member of the Benton Church of Christ. He has also been a member of the Benton Lions Club and has been for over 40 years, in addition to being a former officer and director of the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce. Johnson has also graciously served as president of Marshall County Bar Association from 1975 to present. And has been an active counselor in multiple cases where he dedicated his time and efforts to represent nonprofit organizations and churches in litigative matters, pro-bono, citing it was “just the way they did things, and still do.”
Though his accomplishments deem him more than deserving of this award, Johnson is nothing if not humble, making note of the vast amount of high-caliber lawyers that have preceded him in receiving this award and saying he was shocked upon receiving this award. “There were a lot of really good, big-time lawyers that have preceded me in that (Johnstone Award) and I was quite humbled by that, and the fact that they even considered me,” said Johnson. “This has been a very rewarding life for me.”
In high school, Johnson competed as part of the debate team, and after some encouragement from his teacher, competed at the debate contest held at Murray State, providing him some valuable exposure. Following that competition, he thought it was a career path that he was interested in pursuing and has encouraged others to pursue it as well, including Mathis.
“I knew I wanted to do something that helped people, but I was still torn on what I wanted to do ... needing some direction, I asked Marty for some advice …. He opened my eyes to another side of the law that I did not know existed, and that I thought was more interesting, which was monumental in my decision to go to law school,” said Mathis. “It has been such a blessing and I consider it one of my greatest joys in life to practice law with Marty. He has been such a great role model and example for how to treat people and practice law. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity.”
As much as Marshall County has been impacted by Johnson’s presence in the community, he notes it has had quite the impact on him as well.
“They (community at Marshall County) taught me my base core values, a strong sense of what I perceive to be right and wrong. I grew up in this community,” said Johnson. “I grew up mowing yards and delivering papers, just that small town stuff that a lot of kids do not get exposed to. I went to church regularly and had really good Sunday school teachers.”
One of these Sunday school teachers happened to be Judge Henry Lovett, father of John Clay Lovett, whom Johnson later partnered with at his law firm. He said these men really had a strong influence on him in his youth, as well as a professional.
John Lovett offered him his first full-time position after he graduated law school, allowing him the opportunity to move back to Marshall County, where he has been more than happy to have resided all these years later. He has created and maintained strong personal and professional relationships through this opportunity, and through the opportunity to be mentored by John Lovett and Richard Lewis, who encouraged him to always seek out his clients best interest and uphold his morals.
His mentors have been integral in his journey as a professional, and he, likewise, has served as a mentor to many, including Mathis and city of Benton attorney Rob Mattingly, who worked alongside Johnson for 18 years after his own graduation from law school.
“In addition to being my grandfather and law partner, he is one of my best friends. I admire him not only for his influence on my professional career, but also for his values as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend,” said Mathis. “Marty is smart, friendly, honest, compassionate, patient, hard-working and down to earth. He genuinely cares about and has a remarkable way of connecting with people.”
Mattingly echoes these praises, saying, “I can not think of any other attorney that has had this much involvement in one city. Marty is a very humble individual, but he has had a big impact on Marshall County. He is my role model and my mentor. He is the example of what an attorney should be.”
