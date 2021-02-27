Martha's Vineyard nets $5K donation from TVA retirees

Martha’s Vineyard Mission got a nice shot in the arm Thursday in the form of a $5,000 donation from Paducah chapter of the Tennessee Valley Authority Retirees Association.
The local nonprofit plans to use the funds to help offset the large utility costs incurred during the winter weather the area experienced over the last two weeks.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of business you run you still have all the big utilities, and with all the snow and all this winter weather lately they’re quite high,” said founder Martha Bell. “This will help with that, and for whatever we have to put on the street we’ll back it up with what we have left.”
Don Bash, the treasurer of the local chapter of the association, said the group was happy to help such a worthy cause.
“During these rough times there’s a big need for people to be fed with so many people out of work, not getting a paycheck, things like that. We thought that’d help a lot,” he said.
The $5,000 came from Bicentennial Volunteers Inc., a nonprofit for TVA retirees. That group recently distributed funds to the various chapters “throughout the valley,” Bash told The Sun, so that retirees in each area could use the money to better their communities in the best possible way.
Martha’s Vineyard Mission feeds the people of Paducah on Tuesdays and Fridays each week, gathering donations from several area organizations and businesses to take to those in need. To volunteer, donate or learn more, call 270-575-0021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.