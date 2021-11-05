For the last 33 years, Martha’s Vineyard Mission has been providing food and other needs to people who have been referred to them by hospitals, doctors, hospices and other medical facilities.
It’s a nonprofit, dependent on donations to continue serving those in need.
“We supply everything (the people they serve) have in their kitchens and bathrooms and all of their personal-care items,” said founder Martha Bell. “We stock their pantries.
“When we deliver a meal — which is twice a week — we deliver meals in-home to each of these persons. We will give them whatever they need, like crackers, bread, cakes and so on.”
Bell said they typically ask people to donate pantry items like canned chili, chicken noodle soup, canned tuna, peanut butter or other foods they can manipulate for themselves if there is an emergency.
“We carry them, with meals, fresh fruit, cheeses, luncheon meats, sliced ham — stuff like that so they can make sandwiches or whatever they want in case we’re not there,” Bell said.
There are many reasons why people are referred to Martha’s Vineyard.
“A lot of the people we serve outlived their children,” Bell said. “Some of them, their families are out of state — just all kinds of situations where they can’t help themselves.”
Bell said the organization brings more than food and supplies to those in need.
“We are more than just a mission,” she said. “We are a Christian organization, and we put Christian literature into their homes,” she said. “Some might be in need of a Bible, some might just want something to read because they can’t get to the library, either.
“We’re just thankful that we can get something that will help somebody else.”
Martha’s Vineyard Mission is one of the organizations that will benefit from donations made to Groceries for Good.
“Without Groceries for Good, we probably wouldn’t have half of what we have,” Bell said. “What they pull from their shelves at night, they put in the cooler for us. That’s where we come up with all these products that are fresh, like apples, oranges, grapefruit, bananas — a lot of things.
“They get real expensive at the grocery — like green beans are expensive now.”
Those wanting to make a donation directly to Martha’s Vineyard can bring them to the location at 1100 N. 12th St.
The 29th annual Paducah Sun Groceries for Good campaign will be different from most of the previous events, but the goal remains the same: to provide groceries to those in need.
This year, due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign is only accepting money to help buy groceries. Last year’s campaign was also affected by the pandemic, but people still contributed.
Those donations will go to one of several charitable organizations in and around Paducah, including:
• Family Services Society
• Hope Unlimited
• Martha’s Vineyard Mission
• Merryman House
• Paducah Cooperative Ministry
• Paducah Day Nursery
• River City Mission
• St. Vincent DePaul
• Salvation Army
People can make donations to this worthwhile cause at Kroger locations at Southside, Park Avenue or Hannah Plaza or at the Food Giant in Reidland or Forthman Foods in Kevil.
Donations can be made in the form of cash, check or via PayPal.
Check donations should be made out to The Paducah Sun with “Groceries for Good” as the memo line. Checks should be mailed to The Paducah Sun, 408 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY 42003, by Nov. 12 to be included in the announced final campaign total.
Boxes will be set up at each of the five grocery locations for donations beginning Nov. 15. People can also scan provided QR codes with their phones to make donations. The scan will take people to The Sun’s PayPal site for this event.
