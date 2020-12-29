LACENTER — Martha Ann Wiggins, 87, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Countryside Nursing Home in Bardwell.
She was born December 29, 1932, to her parents James and Loette Bailey Berry. Martha was a long time member at Grace United Methodist Church where she played the piano for many years. She usually was the first to arrive at church and the last to leave.
For many years she was employed at Union Planters in LaCenter and later was employed at Ballard Telephone Company and retired from there after many years of service. Martha Ann loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-granddaughter. She could always find the good in everyone.
Martha is survived by two grandsons, David Angles of Paducah and Mark Angles of Paducah, and a great-granddaughter, Alexin Angles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe David Wiggins; a daughter, Hope Angles; her brother, William Ernest Berry (Bubba); and two sisters, Jane Berry Kraps and Mayme Berry Evans.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Rev. John Carroll officiating. Interment will follow at LaCenter Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Messages of condolences may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
