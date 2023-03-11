The deadline for Marshall County victims of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado to apply for Public Protection Cabinet funding has been extended to July 15, following a request made by Marshall County officials.
Tornado victims are encouraged to apply for this state-provided funding. They may be eligible for up to $3,500 in aid, but unused funds could be allocated to something else.
“The fund is the donations collected across the state of Kentucky for tornado survivors,” said Catherine Fuller, the vice chair of the Marshall County Long-Term Recovery Group (MCLTRG). “It’s allocated by the governor through Team Kentucky, and it’s allocated per county, depending on the number of tornado or storm survivors in the area.”
Fuller said the group estimates there were 1,000 storm survivors in Marshall County, making the county eligible for $3.5 million to allocate to storm survivors, enabling each survivor to receive up to $3,500.
“We’re trying to get the word out so people will apply so we don’t lose the money,” she said. “If people don’t apply, the money will be reallocated to other counties for tornado relief.”
Fuller said that those applying for the funding should have some type of unmet need from the tornado. Funding is available for five qualifying categories:
• Home repair or terrain repair such as debris removal.
• Mold, mildew or damage to the home caused by the storm.
• Out-of-pocket inspection or permit fees.
• Lost essential personal property, including furniture or appliances; homeowners and renters may apply for this category.
• Lost a vehicle or had to replace a vehicle.
To apply for the Public Protection Cabinet (PPC) funding, people should fill out a form found at mcrecovery.net and click on the “Case Management” tab. Near the middle of that page, click on the “PPC Funding Application” button.
“A case manager from the Marshall County Long-Term Recovery Group will contact them and submit their application to the state,” Fuller said. “We have trained case managers looking at every case that comes in to make sure that (applicants) qualify and to make sure that they have not applied before.
“We are double-checking and triple-checking all applications that come through the LTRG for accuracy and to prevent fraud. I have four trained case managers working with all of these applications, and I am the direct contact to the state.”
The website mcrecovery.net also has more information about the MCLTRG, including how it works, how to donate to the group and how to volunteer.
“We need volunteers and we need case managers,” Fuller said. “We still have survivors who are in need, so if anyone wants to help or volunteer, just go to our website and fill out a form and we will put you to work.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.