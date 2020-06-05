A pair of Marshall County teens were charged in connection to reports of people breaking into several vehicles Thursday.
Joshua Donald Thebeau, 18, of Benton, is charged with theft of a legend drug and theft of contents from a vehicle, less than $500.
A 17-year-old juvenile was cited on theft of contents from a vehicle, less than $500; possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 18; curfew violation; and theft of a legend drug.
Paducah police officers responded to reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of Clay and North 30th streets around 2:06 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, officers saw Thebeau walk out of a dumpster enclosure near the intersection — where the juvenile was found.
Police said the pair admitted to breaking into several vehicles. Thebeau allegedly admitted taking a jacket from an SUV, and the juvenile was allegedly found to be in possession of a bottle of whiskey and a pill bottle containing muscle relaxer. Also recovered was a range bag containing ammunition and 9mm magazines, police said.
Thebeau was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. The juvenile was cited and released to his father.
