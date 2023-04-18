Jack Johnson, of Marshall County, has his career mapped out.
Jack Johnson, of Marshall County, has his career mapped out.
The son of Jenni and Mike Johnson is Murray State University’s Teen of the Week.
“My overall goal is to work in the finance department of a professional sports team,” said Johnson, 18, a Marshall High School senior. “I love sports and love numbers.”
He plans to major in finance and data analytics while minoring in sports management.
His three choices for college are Clinton College in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Texas A&M University in College Station and the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
Johnson has studied dual-credit for a fourth of his undergrad at Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
He said his favorite extracurriculars include Future Business Leaders of America, where he’s increased the membership by over 100 as co-president.
Others are the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and two years on the Kentucky Board of Education Student Advisory Council.
He enjoys running track and said he’s the pole vault team captain.
He also enjoys going abroad for missionary trips. He visited Nicaragua and will visit Belize this summer through his church, Hardin Baptist.
“I’m looking forward to moving off a little bit and finding a community away from western Kentucky,” he said. “I love western Kentucky with all my heart but also love to travel.”
“I work at Cheri Theatres in Murray and spend a lot of time there. Other than that, I spend time at coffee shops and like hanging out with friends,” he said.
He called his parents “two sources of inspiration.”
“They’re super hard-working and gracious toward me. I’ve loved being around them as much as I can,” he said. “Even though I’m about to leave, I cherish each moment — they’re hard-working and hold themselves to a high standard. It encourages me to do the same and work hard with integrity while staying humble.”
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee will choose one 32 Teen of the Week nominees as “Teen of the Year,” which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
