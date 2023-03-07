Janie Pagel enjoys American variety, from Pueblo-style roofs to columned southern porches. The Marshall County High School senior wants to be an architect one day.
“I thought it was unique,” said Pagel, 18. “I like math and engineering. I’m creative and like to look at old houses or what’s popular in the area, so bringing my client’s vision to life would be cool.”
Pagel is dual-credit enrolled in Murray State University’s Racer Academy. She will attend Murray State in the fall, and after earning her bachelor's degree, will pursue a master's degree in architecture.
An architect's life can blend math and travel, she said. It also allots some room for personality.
“You also have to connect with your client, because they might not know what they’re looking for,” she said. “So, being personable and relatable helps. You can connect the dots and introduce new things.”
An MSU Honors Diploma requires studying abroad. Pagel welcomes a bit of European style, "but I think it's important to see everything the U.S. has to offer."
“I want to see Europe; they have intricate designs, but the U.S. has different areas and different themes," she said. "I think that’s neat. I went to Charleston, South Carolina, and even that architecture was different from what you’d see up north.”
Pagel is vice chairman of Young America’s Foundation and treasurer for Future Business Leaders of America and National Honors Society. In her free time, she’s been her soccer team's captain and has played district and regional.
“This season, I’m helping coach a younger team,” she said, referring to the Marshall County Dynamo Soccer Club. “I’m social, too, so I like seeing friends and family.”
With recent weather shifts, Pagel has found another career boon.
“Kentucky will be rebuilding from tornadoes, and I will hop in with those relief efforts,” she said. “The big lake houses, especially, would be cool to work on.”
Pagel, daughter of Andrew and Jill Pagel of Calvert City, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers an area high school senior with notable achievements. After the school year, one of 32 students will be named by a selection committee as Teen of the Year, winning a $5,000 scholarship. A second student receives the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
