Marshall County High School senior Gabbi Lovett is keen to make a positive impact in other people’s lives, whether it’s playing on school sports teams, helping patients as a doctor, or representing clients in legal matters.
“In 2012, I found my love for medicine,” she said.
“My sister had a car wreck and she had to go to different hospitals. She went to Vanderbilt and then three other hospitals, and we had just some of the most wonderful, amazing doctors. That’s what kind of got me interested in medicine.”
Lovett, 19, said the doctors left a “good impact” on their lives, and she also likes the fact that there’s always more to discover in the field of medicine. As for a potential legal career, Lovett thinks law “consistently presents a challenge,” and presents people with opportunities to face and resolve conflict.
Lovett said she’s undecided on going to law school or medical school, after her undergraduate study. She’s considering three college choices: the University of Mississippi, the University of Alabama and the University of Kentucky. She plans to double major in chemistry and political science.
“With both those careers, you’re always given the opportunity to help people and mentor people and just make an impact on someone’s life,” she said. “I know you can do that with almost any career, but law and medicine — making an impact on someone’s life is strong with those two.”
Lovett, daughter of Trent and Lisa Lovett of Benton, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun will publish profile stories on area high school seniors chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a committee will name one of these students as Paducah Bank Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Marshall County, Lovett has earned a 4.29 weighted cumulative grade-point average.
She’s participated in varsity softball, basketball, track and cross country in high school, as well as National Honor Society, Marshall Militia pep club, Junior Rotary Club, the school’s Leadership Class, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Americans for Freedom and other activities. Her work experience includes being a softball/baseball umpire, and helping out at pharmacies.
Sports have been a part of Lovett’s life since the age of 5, and it’s always giving her an adrenaline rush. In softball, she’s a pitcher, and described being on the sports teams as her favorite part of high school.
“It’s such an awesome experience to be with that group of girls, and in sports, you can just leave an impact whether you’re hitting a winning home run or sitting the bench,” she said.
“You can always make an impact on your team, cheering them on, whatever it is, so sports are definitely my favorite part of it. Within our sports, we’re able to be involved with the community, and I think that’s a big aspect of sports — community involvement — and so I love that part.”
As for what’s next, Lovett said she feels like the school’s seniors are “taking it day by day,” in light of a different type of senior year, because of COVID-19.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” she said.
“We’re doing everything with a smile on our face, because there’s really nothing else you can do about it, except enjoy it, so that’s just kind of what we’re trying to do with senior year. It’s exciting. It’s a lot of work — applying to colleges, and things like that, but we’re just tackling it with a smile on our face, I feel like.”
