Marshall County High School senior Jackson Boone has many interests — reading, traveling, and soccer, as well as science and math. So, it’s fitting that he’s interested in an engineering or construction management career.
“I love calculus, calculating things. I loved calculus when I took it last year, trigonometry, stuff like that. I just really enjoy doing those things, but then also I like working with my hands,” he said.
“I like making something that I can see in real life, and just the sense of accomplishment I get when I complete those tasks, so that’s kind of why I’m picking either construction management or engineering. They kind of combine those the best for both careers.”
The 17-year-old student is currently interested in attending one of four colleges: Murray State University, the University of Louisville, Auburn University in Alabama, or Baylor University in Texas. He wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in either construction management or engineering.
“I like how applicable it is to the real world,” he said, on calculus.
Boone, son of Jill and Michael Boone, of Calvert City, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on high school seniors who were chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Marshall County, Boone has earned a weighted GPA of 4.42.
He’s also received a 34 composite ACT score and is an AP Scholar with Distinction. He enjoys traveling and visiting National Parks, and he’s an avid reader. In school, Boone participates in many activities and holds leadership roles, such as serving as student council president, soccer captain, chairman of Young Americans for Freedom and vice president of junior rotary club.
Soccer is a particular favorite of his. Boone played as a right back for the team, as well as the central defensive midfielder position at times.
“I love the competitive edge of it, but also just the group of guys that we have on the soccer team. I’ve grown up with them. I’ve played with them my whole life and they’re part of what makes the game so fun. I really do love to compete in soccer,” he said.
“I love the way you play the game because a lot of it is mentality and strategy. It’s not just brute athleticism. Sometimes you have to really think about your plays.”
Boone, who’s excited about college, said he’s enjoying his time during senior year and he’s been working on applications and scholarships. However, a big focus for him is making memories.
“My concern is just making connections with friends, going out, being as social as possible because a lot of these people — you know, after we graduate — I won’t see them again,” he said. “So, just making as many memories as possible before the year ends would really be my main concern right now.”
