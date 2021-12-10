Marshall senior ready to start career in auto body work

When people bring their vehicle in to an auto body shop to be repaired, there is more to it than tweaking a part or smoothing out a dent. There is a good deal of preparatory work and other details where talent and know-how are key.
Josh Rushing is a senior at Marshall County High School, and he wants to be that “key” to make vehicles look like new after an accident.
Rushing is in his third year in the auto body program at the Marshall County Technical Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Rushing said he entered the auto body program because he enjoys working with his hands.
“The one thing with auto body is that whenever you’re going through the process, you can see it progress,” he said. “Then, when you get to the end of it, you can really reap your bounty and have a really cool car or whatever you’re working on.”
Rushing works at DeFew’s Custom Painting and Body Shop near Draffenville, where he sands vehicle down to be repainted, reshapes them, wet-sands them and buffs them after the work is done.
“After high school, I plan on still working at DeFew’s,” he said. “I put a lot of money into auto body just to jump-start my career.”
Rushing’s auto work instructor, William York, said Rushing has been working on paint work in recent classes.
“He’s taken to it really good, and I believe that’s what he’s going to make a career out of,” he said. “I’m really excited for him to get into that.
“(Rushing has been good at) mostly color sanding and buffing, which is finishing work, and the prep work and prepping cars. That takes a technique and a talent to be able to do that. That’s usually what they want you to do when you go into a body shop.”
York said he can see that Rushing enjoys the work he’s doing.
“He’s just always had his eyes wide open,” he said. “He’s really alert and takes an interest in detail. That’s what I really like about it.
“If he doesn’t make it where he’s at now (DeFew’s), I’m fixing to retire, and I’m going to be managing Larry Nutter’s body shop. If (DeFew’s) doesn’t keep him, I’m going to bring him up there. I want to take him with me because I think he’s got a bright future. I really think he’s ready for the industry.”
Rushing has been on the MCHS swim team since second grade, where he ranked 11th in Region 1 in the 2019-2020 season. The team did not compete last year, but he said he hopes to compete at the state championships.
In his spare time, Rushing enjoys going to the gym and working on his truck.
Rushing is the son of Richard Rushing of Calvert City and Jodi Wilkey of Birdsville.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with auto body and collision repair, it offers programs in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
