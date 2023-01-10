Marshall County High School senior Nadia Adamson has much to look forward to in the future. A successful performer, she has already performed in front of thousands and earned her spot in many roles in both her school performances and external groups.
Adamson, 17, earned a selection by the Governor’s School for the Arts last June.
“This last summer, I went to the Governor’s School for the Arts for musical theatre and it was simply a life-changing experience,” she said.
“I loved it and it’s really what opened my eyes and confirmed what I wanted to go to school for and what I want my future career to be. It was an incredible experience, where I got to work incredibly close with other students my age and interested in the same things as me.”
GSA helped to show her that she is “willing to work as hard as possible” to be able to have this as a career.
“When I got to GSA, I had not been planning to stay in musical theatre and instead do something like broadcasting or journalism in college, but when I got there, I just absolutely fell in love with art,” she added. “I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”
In the past, Adamson has played many roles, from Mrs. Potts in Market House Theatre’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” to Cinderella in Marshall County High School’s Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” and many, many more.
However, musical theatre wasn’t always a passion of hers.
“The Carson Center does these events called ‘Broadway Workshops,’ ” she said. “They bring in professionals from New York City to come and teach us for a week. That’s when I fell in love with being on stage and performing and I have been doing them ever since. After that, I was in my first musical at Marshall County High School, and I just absolutely loved it. I love all the technical aspects of theatre. It just speaks to me in a way that not everything else does. And I just love being able to be an escape for someone else watching.”
Adamson has also worked in many volunteer positions, serving on the student advisory council for Market House Theatre, peer tutoring special education students and more.
“I think my favorite volunteer work would definitely have to be the haunted house at the high school,” she said. “We’ve done it the past two years, and both years, they put me in charge of it and it’s a theatre kid’s dream.”
Adamson, daughter of Allison and Patrick Adamson of Benton, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one will be selected as Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Following high school, Adamson plans to go to college and pursue her passion for musical theatre.
“Right now, I’m really, really focused on college,” she said. “Finding a college that’s right for me is quite a challenge. I’ve already done 10 different auditions. I just hope I pick the right school for me and that in the future, I will always get to perform.”
