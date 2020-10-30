Marshall senior has two certifications, ready to join workforce

Dustin Chilton has two welding certifications to his name, and he hasn’t even graduated from high school yet. The Marshall County High School senior is ready to work right out of high school.
The Marshall County Technical Center student is in his third year of the welding program and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week.
Chilton has an American Welding Society 2F certification and 3G welding certification that he hopes will help him get hired sooner out of high school.
Chilton said he has always wanted to get involved with welding and opted for the welding program at Marshall County at his first opportunity.
“I’ve always had a big interest in welding — just learning how to do it always intrigued me,” he said. “My favorite things about welding right now would probably be (tungsten inert gas, or TIG) welding. I enjoy watching the arc and learning how to do it. It’s just satisfying to watch and fun to do.”
Chilton wants to join the workforce straight out of high school with an eye toward being a pipefitter. Besides the welding aspect of that job, he added that the salary would also be attractive. Chilton is considering joining a union, perhaps the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 184 in Paducah. His instructor, Steve Freeman, called him “a very sharp kid” and praised his work ethic.
“He’s one of the hardest-working kids we’ve ever had here,” Freeman said. “He’s really detail-oriented. His eye for detail is really good. When it comes down to time to work, he’s usually the first one in here, ready to go.”
Freeman said that Chilton works well with all variations of welding, but has learned TIG welding fairly quickly.
“Walking the cup (a TIG technique used in welding pipe) is a technique that barely any of these kids get a chance to do,” Freeman said. “He’s already picked that up. We’ve been working on some TIG open root (another pipe-welding technique) stuff with him.”
Chilton is on the MCHS trap team, where competitors shoot at clay pigeons and are scored for accuracy.
“It’s something that I really like to do,” he said. “I first found out in my eighth-grade year that I could do this, but I didn’t start out doing it until my freshman year.
“Trap is more of challenge than hunting is because you don’t know where the clay is going or shat it’s about to do. It’s always a surprise, so it’s a challenge.”
In his spare time, Chilton enjoys hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He also enjoys math classes in school.
Chilton is the son of Anna Beard and Chad Culp of Benton.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30, with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as welding, automotive technology, carpentry, machine tool technology, electricity and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.