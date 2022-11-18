Dakota Sterling has spent three years in the welding program at the Marshall County Technology Center and has a job that provides him with what a class can’t provide: working experience.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors Technical Center Student of the Week.
When Sterling chose a field of study at the Technology Center, it helped that he already knew the welding instructor, Steven Freeman, who was a youth leader at his church.
“I heard from my friends that welding was pretty fun, and I already knew the teacher,” Sterling said. “I got into it and loved it.”
After three years of study, Sterling said he enjoys watching the work develop over time.
“I like watching the puddle form and watch it working with the metal,” he said.
Sterling has a co-op job at Metal Works Machine and Maintenance LLC in Calvert City.
“It didn’t work out with his schedule to add a welding class in,” Freeman said. “So, he’s taking his core classes in the morning, then he leaves straight from there and goes to work every afternoon.”
Sterling said he is enjoying his time at Metal Works.
“It gives me an insight into how it will be when I actually graduate high school and join the workforce,” he said. “My plan is to join (Millwrights Local Union No. 1076 in Paducah) as a welder and a millwright and travel around and do work for them.”
Sterling has a 2f welding certification, which will help him find a job upon graduation. Freeman said Sterling has grown as a welder since beginning his studies as a freshman.
“He’s worked on everything,” Freeman said. “He’s worked on trailers, he’s worked on bush hogs — any small job that came in, I could put him on it and feel comfortable with him doing it.
“He’s a good welder. He’s learning to fabricate and do things like that, but really, his mindset and his work ethic are his strong points.”
In his spare time, Sterling enjoys hunting and bow fishing. He is the son of Dale Sterling of Calvert City.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School.
Along with welding, the area technology center offers courses in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrical assistant, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing and web page design.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
