School board

One of the topics at the Marshall County school board meeting agenda for Aug. 3 was renovation progress at schools damaged by severe winter weather in December 2022.

 CHARITY BLANTON | The Sun

BENTON — For Marshall elementary students, the first day of school is rapidly approaching, but they won’t be the only ones starting fresh.

Five Marshall County schools experienced water damage in December 2022 after sustained sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to freeze and burst. Benton and Central Elementary were hit the hardest, with ceilings, floors, textbooks, computers, school supplies and personal items ruined.

