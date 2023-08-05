BENTON — For Marshall elementary students, the first day of school is rapidly approaching, but they won’t be the only ones starting fresh.
Five Marshall County schools experienced water damage in December 2022 after sustained sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to freeze and burst. Benton and Central Elementary were hit the hardest, with ceilings, floors, textbooks, computers, school supplies and personal items ruined.
Now, just days away from the start of a new school year, Marshall County Schools Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes said Thursday, at a school board meeting, that they will be ready for students to return on Aug. 8. Other than a little bit of cleaning, Stokes said it has “pretty much wrapped up” phase one of renovations.
Over the summer, crews have worked on applying fresh paint, installing new floors and ceilings, and more.
According to Stokes, storm damage recovery pushed back work on the Marshall County Tech Center, but he said it hasn’t strayed from the original timeline.
In January, Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman presented a check for more than $9 million to Marshall County Schools. Marshall County High School Principal Brian Harper said, at that time, they were planning to use the funds to add another health science classroom, move the electrical program to another part of the building, and add engineering to the tech center.
Stokes expects to submit designs for the building, and send it out to bid, in September. He also offered a warning about traffic, saying it could be backed up to the parkway when students return on Aug. 8.
He noted that traffic issues as school starts are nothing new and typically subside within about three days.
