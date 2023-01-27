BENTON — Damage that occurred to five schools in late December in the Marshall County School District could cost up to $5 million to repair.
The extreme cold snap started December 23, with wind chills up to -24, and continued until after Christmas. Five schools — Benton Elementary, Central Elementary, North Marshall Middle, South Marshall Middle and the high school — all had water pipes in their sprinkler systems burst.
Benton and Central sustained the worst damage. At Benton, there was damage to 80% of the building and 75% of damage was caused at Central. The high school damage was limited to the lower lobby of the main gym near the trophy cases. At North, it was centered around the office area and three classrooms, and only the copy room at South suffered water leaks.
During a presentation at a recent school board meeting, Jeff Stokes, director of facilities and transportation, told the board it was an insulation failure at all five locations and noted each of those buildings are the only facilities with metal roofs.
He said the cost to repair the damage would be just over $2 million for Benton and Central combined. The district has a deductible of $5,000. Teacher’s personal items in their classrooms will also be covered by insurance.
Stokes said his department held two meetings with the maintenance staff prior to the weather event to discuss any problematic spaces in the schools and any smaller buildings such as concessions and outdoor restrooms that may need attention.
He said the first water break was reported by Principal Jill Darnall at Central on Dec. 23. All schools had reported breaks on Christmas Eve, including an additional break at Central, and a second break was reported at the high school on Dec. 26.
Liberty Mutual, the district’s insurance carrier, described the event as “never seen before.” Stokes told the board and members of the audience that the HVAC systems are automated and have two settings — occupied (68-74 degrees) and unoccupied (55-85 degrees).
The damage caused schools to be closed until Jan. 9 for cleanup. Before reopening the schools each one was inspected by the health department, state fire marshal, state building inspector and an industrial hygienst sent by Liberty Mutual.
• Elected Randy Travis as board chairperson and Mary Beth Riggs as vice-chair for two year terms.
• Elected Finance Officer Jill Monroe as treasurer.
• Elected Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle as board secretary.
• Approved the resignation of board member Ledonia Williamson.
• Approved the treasurer’s report
• Approved the draft budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
• Approved permission to bid on a portable stage for Marshall County High School. The school currently rents a stage each year for the graduation ceremony.
• Approved the district to begin the accreditation process with COGNIA.
• Amended the 2022-23 school calendar by three days due to the flooding at schools.
• Approved a request for Pupil of Personnel Brent Lovett to apply for an emergency waiver for Benton and Central Elementary Schools due to the flooding.
• Approved emergency BG-1s for the five schools damaged during the flooding.
• Approved the owner/architect agreement for the damage from the weather related event.
• Approved an agreement with Servpro for Benton and Central cleanup.
• Approved Invoice #11 to CMS Architects in the amount of $727 and Pay Application #6 to Home, Floor and Kitchen in the amount of $39,824 for School District Flooring Project, BG# 22-356.
• Approved Pay Application #4 to Gerald Chambers and Sons in the amount of $11,023 for the high school Campus Stormwater Project, BG #19-075.
• Approved Invoice #7 to CMS Architects in the amount of $1186 and Pay Application #4 to Pinnacle, Inc. in the amount of $68,713 for the Calvert City Elementary School Roof Project, BG #21-267.
