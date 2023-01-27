BENTON — Damage that occurred to five schools in late December in the Marshall County School District could cost up to $5 million to repair.

The extreme cold snap started December 23, with wind chills up to -24, and continued until after Christmas. Five schools — Benton Elementary, Central Elementary, North Marshall Middle, South Marshall Middle and the high school — all had water pipes in their sprinkler systems burst.

