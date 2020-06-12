Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker was sentenced to life in prison today during a hearing in Marshall County Circuit Court.
Parker pleaded guilty to the Jan. 23, 2018 shooting that killed students Bailey Holt and Preston Cope and injured more than a dozen others.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend a life sentence, which carries 20 years without the possibility of parole, rather than the maximum penalty a juvenile could face of life without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Parker, 18, was 15 at the time of the shooting.
This story will be updated.
