The Marshall County Board of Education passed several measures aimed at addressing the current pandemic. The moves were related to using remote learning days, a test-to-stay program and protocols for being in session at various COVID-19 incidence rate levels for the county.
The plan passed involves students, teachers and staff to continue wearing masks until Oct. 22, which would be two weeks past the end of the Oct. 4-8 fall break period. After that date, the district will assess where it stands with the county’s daily incidence rate per 100,000 population numbers from the Marshall County Health Department and Kentucky Department for Public Health and how masks and other measures would be used.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Miracle told the board and those in attendance at a recent meeting the county’s incidence numbers had been trending downward but decided to keep the mask mandate through Oct. 22 in case the county sees positive cases increase again after the break.
At that time, the district will implement a metric for the use of masks and other steps in the county’s schools. That metric will run from Green (one case per 100,000 people daily) and Yellow (1-10 cases), where masks are not required in school but are still required on buses, to Orange (10-25 cases), where masks will be recommended, and Red (more than 25 cases), where masks will be required.
Full details on the district’s plan and metrics are available online at marshall.kyschools.us/Content2/safereturn.
Miracle said adjusting from one color code level to another wouldn’t be immediate, but the district would examine any patterns of case increases or decreases to make a determination for the upcoming week’s level. That would then be communicated to the public.
He also said school officials could even cite specific levels at specific schools rather than the whole district. For example if one particular school had numerous cases and other schools did not, the school with numerous cases could be at a Red level while the rest could be at Orange.
Miracle also added masks would continue to be optional for students and employees even if the district was operating under a Green color level.
Earlier, the board also allowed Miracle to use remote learning days as needed. The Kentucky General Assembly allows school districts up to 20 for the 2021-22 year. Last year, schools were allotted unlimited non-traditional instruction (NTI) days to address learning during the pandemic.
Also, following a presentation by Christine Riley with Beechtree Diagnostics, which does COVID-19 rapid testing, the board approved Miracle to enter into an agreement with Conducted Living LLC/Beechtree Labs to implement a test-to-stay program as an option to quarantining. The approval, however, is contingent upon board attorney Martin Johnson approving the agreement.
Current guidelines are if a student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19 for 15 minutes within three feet and masked, those persons must be quarantined. If not masked, exposure is considered 15 minutes within six feet. Quarantining can range from one to two weeks.
According to the district’s COVID-19 numbers Monday morning, there were 14 active student cases and 70 quarantined. Among staff, there were two active cases and 1 quarantined.
Miracle said the test-to-stay proposal allows those exposed to quarantine or parents could choose to have their student tested. If that test is negative, the student doesn’t have to quarantine.
Riley said in her presentation there are two types of tests Beechtree uses to detect the coronavirus and its variants through non-invasive nasal swabs and saliva. Tests are shipped overnight and results are provided through a QR code usually within 12 hours.
Even though Beechtree is not on the state’s list of testing laboratories, there is no cost to parents for the test, which can be done daily if needed.
Overall, Miracle said the decisions the board were making are to keep the school district operational.
“We know we’re never going to make a decision regarding this issue that’s going to make everybody happy. I also know the decision I’m recommending to the board is making a compromise and trying to take all of our constituents’ concerns into consideration and probably both sides will find fault with it,” he said. “But the reason we have to move forward with this decision is not based on all the things we have heard, it is based upon the fact we have to be able to continue to operate our schools.
“The reality is we’re not operating under the same parameters as we were in 2020. Our parents cannot sustain an extended length of time if we were to shut down because our parents are back at work. School could easily sustain shutting down for an extended period of time if we were given the days to do that, but we don’t have those days.”
