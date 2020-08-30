As schools across the area resume in-person instruction, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has some districts exploring legal options to limit their liability should students become sick.
Marshall County has required students or their legal guardians to sign a waiver of liability if they wish to return to in-person instruction rather than take advantage of virtual options.
The waiver lays out the dangers and highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, explaining that, despite the district’s “protective measures” it says are in line with state guidance on returning to school, infection with the virus could lead to serious illness or death.
By signing the document, the guardian — or student if the student is 18 years of age or older — waives the right to sue the district, its board or related employees or affiliates should a student contract the disease, regardless of the “actions, omissions or negligence of the Released Parties.”
The waiver explains that returning to in-person instruction is “entirely optional and voluntary.”
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett said despite Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation that schools not restart in-person instruction until Sept. 28, “my community feels like we need to come (back to school).”
He said the decision to use the waiver came about through discussions with school insurance carriers and attorneys.
“We don’t want anybody to be sick, but at the same time we know that it’s a possibility,” Lovett said, adding he didn’t recall a time when the district used such a waiver for students simply to attend school.
“I hope we don’t ever have to do (a waiver) again.”
He encouraged parents concerned either about the virus or the waiver to contact him.
Don Thomas, an attorney who has a child enrolled at Marshall County High School, said he didn’t believe the waiver was legal, and pointed to a 2019 Kentucky Supreme Court case that ruled against allowing parents to sign away their children’s rights to sue.
That case involved a lawsuit against a trampoline park, and the ruling mentioned factors including the for-profit nature of the business.
The justices found that “Under the common law of this Commonwealth, absent special circumstances, a parent has no authority to enter into contracts on a child’s behalf” … and that “no relevant public policy” justifies enforcing an “exculpatory agreement between a for-profit entity and a parent on behalf of her minor child.”
Marty Johnson, the attorney for the Marshall County School Board, declined to comment on the waiver, citing attorney-client privilege.
Other local districts have also considered the possibility of requiring such a waiver for in-person instruction.
Paducah City Schools spokesman Wayne Walden said the district is not using any such document for returning students.
McCracken County Schools spokeswoman Jayme Jones said officials are evaluating the possibility of a waiver.
Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen, who was recently named President of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents, said Ballard is not using a waiver and he didn’t know of any other districts in the Purchase region requiring the documents.
He said the discussion statewide has sometimes resulted in districts deciding to use waivers. Other districts have decided to issue disclaimers or explanations of the risks involved in returning to school in person.
“I think we all wants parents to understand, and I think most parents do understand that we can take absolutely every precaution, but … we can’t guarantee that anyone’s child is going to be 100% virus free.”
Allen said he believes most parents understand the risks of sending their children back to school, but he also noted that even among school-age children, educational institutions aren’t the only way for them to catch the virus.
“There are school age kids in our community that have COVID-19 in our community and they haven’t gone back to school yet,” he said.
