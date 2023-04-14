BENTON — The Marshall County High School site-based decision-making council (SBDMC) met Wednesday to consider the process and timeline of its search for a principal.
The search began after Robin McCoy resigned from the position on March 29.
The SBDMC meeting was presided over by Superintendent Steve Miracle, who detailed the procedure and laid out a timeline for the council to follow in its search.
The SBDMC will hold a meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school library to finalize the procedure and proceed further.
Miracle said he would like to hold interviews with candidates for the position on April 24 with the goal of reaching a decision and providing public notification about the successful candidate by April 27.
If the candidate is available, he added that he would like to have a meet-and-greet with faculty on April 28.
Miracle said the position had been posted for 15 days and that there were four candidates for the position.
“I’m going to look for someone who has proven success, proven accomplishments and proven experience leading, and that they have strong communication and collaboration skills, and that they have a fairly strong instructional background with some success to support that as well,” he said.
The MCHS site-based decision-making council consists of teachers Dan Langhi, Tessa Powell and Cory Westerfield and parents Haley Chambers and Jason Teague.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
