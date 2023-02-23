BENTON — The Marshall County Fiscal Court approved a resolution Tuesday opposing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s planned changes along U.S. 68 between I-69 Exit 47 and U.S. 641 South.
The KyTC has proposed a road project in Draffenville, which includes four roundabouts and a U-turn configuration along U.S. 68 between I-69 Exit 47 and U.S. 641 South.
Marshall County Judge-Executive Kevin Spraggs said many businesses have contacted him and fellow commissioners to voice their displeasure surrounding this plan, stating it will be difficult for their businesses during construction and after these changes are implemented.
Second District Commissioner Marty Barrett has received several calls from community members regarding their opposition of this plan. Barrett cited their principal problem has been the issues these road changes will create for those transporting boats and campers.
The court is asking the state to consider an alternate plan, but is not denying there are problems with traffic in the area.
“This is not the fiscal court getting involved and saying there are no issues with traffic down there, because there is an issue, and something does need to be addressed,” said Third District Commissioner Monti Collins.
“It scares me to death to know that one of the new drivers in my house is going to come out from Parcell’s and take a left to go toward the high school, so I understand that, but there has to be some type of alternative.”
There will be a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the upper commons of Marshall County High School’s Reed Conder Gymnasium from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format, allowing attendees to view a video and exhibits, talk to representatives from the KYTC, and ask questions about the project.
In other business, Marshall County Parks Department Director Britney Hargrove brought forward three options, as the parks department looks to repair the walking trails at Mike Miller Park.
They have considered putting down an asphalt overlay that will cover the entirety of the existing walking trail, patching up any holes or filling any spots that are eroding, or, are also taking into account, digging up the existing walking trail and laying a new one, eliminating tree roots, lessening the possibility of future erosion and filling holes.
Hargrove has also considered taking a hybrid approach, tearing up the trail where it is needed and overlaying with asphalt, also where it is needed, and the court seemed to respond positively to this suggestion. The final plan for these walking trails will be further considered in the future.
The Transportation Alternatives Program grant will reimburse 80% of the cost, leaving 20% for the fiscal court to pay. It will allow the parks department to request the amount of money needed based on the scope of work, so if it costs less, they will only ask for a reimbursement of the money actually spent, which allows for fluidity within reconstruction. The court supported the project, approving the submission of the application for the TAP grant to the state ClearingHouse and approving the application for the grant itself.
Director of Emergency Management Curt Curtner discussed their application for the Emergency Management Performance Grant to replace their outdated repeater. The grant will cover half of $27,264, and the court will be responsible for the remaining $13,632.
This total sum will cover the cost of a new repeater, which serves emergency management and the rescue squad, but also serves as a backup for local law enforcement and the fire departments, making it a more than integral piece of equipment.
Following several years of issues related to bad communication, Curtner believes this is a step in the right direction toward solving some of those problems. “Everyone (local agencies) has been involved with bad communication problems here for years and years, ours falls into that category also, now if we can just fix all the other agencies problems, we will be good to go,” said Curtner.
The court accepted the $27,264 bid from Motorola to move the project forward, also approving the APCO payment for licensing service and coordination fees of $770 to change the location of the old repeater to the high school site, and approved EM application for the grant.
