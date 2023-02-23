BENNWS-02-23-23 FISCAL COURT - PHOTO

Director of Emergency Management Curt Curtner talks to the fiscal court about their application for a grant to replace their outdated repeater.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

BENTON — The Marshall County Fiscal Court approved a resolution Tuesday opposing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s planned changes along U.S. 68 between I-69 Exit 47 and U.S. 641 South.

The KyTC has proposed a road project in Draffenville, which includes four roundabouts and a U-turn configuration along U.S. 68 between I-69 Exit 47 and U.S. 641 South.

