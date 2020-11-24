Marshall officials issue order to help local restaurants

BENTON — The Marshall County Fiscal Court held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon in the wake of state action taken against a Draffenville restaurant.
Judge-Executive Kevin Neal issued an executive order to aid local restaurants impacted by Gov. Andy Beshear’s newly imposed COVID-19 restrictions that require all restaurants to close to indoor seating.
“I know the fiscal court, we all support our local businesses. You know that this is trying times, and this is the best thing that we can do during these extraordinary times is to help them out the best we can, and mainly the employees of these businesses that, you know, during the holidays could lose their jobs,” Neal said.
According to the executive order, local restaurants can request certain items owned by the county government to help them operate in an outdoor setting. These items will be provided under the terms and conditions of a conditional use permit.
The condition is that restaurants still have to comply with the governor’s orders and social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. All customers must be seated at tables with a maximum of eight people and the tables must be spaced six feet apart. Any subsequent amendments to Beshear’s orders would also apply.
Businesses seeking assistance are asked to call the county’s emergency management office at 270-527-4739.
Neal’s executive order comes after Popi’s — a local restaurant in Draffenville — was asked to cease operations after they defied Beshear’s orders and remained fully open to indoor seating after the 5 p.m. ban Friday. The restaurant’s attorney, Chip Adams, said his clients received the warning from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet on Saturday. Popi’s has since closed its indoor dining.
“We will abide by such order and recognize Gov. Beshear’s ability to issue those orders under KRS 39A, and the scourge of the COVID virus upon our family, state, country and world,” Adams said. “However, we will explore all legal options to address the order to close. The actions of the governor under Executive Order 2020-968 are arbitrary and capricious. There are less restrictive alternatives available, particularly for restaurants and bars, and other businesses affected by those orders.”
He added that “small businesses are being targeted, and families are being devastated” while other institutions, like basketball games and other sporting events, are allowed to function with fewer restrictions.
Marshall County’s Board of Health met Saturday morning via teleconference to address questions on the governor’s restrictions and how to enforce them. The board is scheduled to meet in a special-called Zoom meeting today at 7 p.m. Agenda items include discussion on Beshear’s executive order and revised protocols by the Marshall County Health Department on positive coronavirus case reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.