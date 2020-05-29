BENTON — Many have answers, some irascible, for why America is divided; one Marshall group is instead asking if the divide is necessary.
The Marshall United Facebook page (facebook.com/marshallunited) went live two months ago to spotlight the county’s first-responders, business owners and Good Samaritans while mending rifts many have noticed in current times.
Administrator Misti Drew is happy the page has over 1,000 followers, but she isn’t surprised why: People want to feel good for a change.
“There’s been a divide not only locally, but nationally, and a lot of it boils down to politics,” the former county commissioner said. “So some of us decided, What if we put (something) together that symbolizes unity? Because we can all agree we’re dedicated to making a better Marshall County and building our community.”
Drew noted the page administrators — her, Mayor Rita Dotson and Elena Blevins, interim director of the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau — hold differing views.
“We’re all politically-passionate people who have turned that off to focus on the good,” Drew said. “This is a direct result of wanting to change things, not trying to change who runs things.”
What concerns her is the rage, she added. Social media remodeled the cultural landscape; a 2018 University of College London paper hypothesized how personalized algorithms and custom news feeds are driving a deeper wedge between users.
“(Social media) changed us not only politically, but culturally … in every community,” Drew said. “It’s created this divide that doesn’t necessarily have to exist when we all share a goal of improving a community. There’s misinformation, partial information and people seeing only what they want to see.”
But Drew thinks echo chambers can be reupholstered.
On Marshall United, a May 22 “hometown hero” post features gratitude for Deputy Ray Chumbler and his efforts as a Marshall County High School resource officer.
“That had nearly 10,000 (views). It was a popular one, so I think this community is craving positivity,” she said. “And of course we’re supportive of our first-responders but we’re also highlighting local businesses, organizations and especially looking at places (or people) that need help.”
She mentioned Marshall County Caring Needline as one example — a food pantry that’s seen increased demand since COVID-19 layoffs began.
Further ideas are posts educating followers about how to vote and run for office, which Drew said could “stay out of politics while still educating about the system.”
Gary Wood of Benton is a “brainstormer” for the page, but he likens himself to a dark horse in promoting Marshall unity.
“Marshall got to a point ... some of us have seen it as a shining star that went dull,” Wood said.
In his spare time he enjoys interacting with the community in what he called “purposely-bipartisan” gatherings.
“You pick up a paper, turn on the TV, you see negativity,” he said. “When you go to (Marshall United), you’re going to find feel-good stuff.”
Wood is the son of Bill Wood, who founded Lakeland Area Red Cross — among other accomplishments — before passing away in 1999.
Wood said he remembered his father helping people out of his own pocket when Red Cross funding was low.
“He was big about taking care of people. That’s what we want to carry on here, year after year,” he said. “There have been cases of mistreatment in Marshall, but that’s not all of Marshall. Many of us want better.”
