The McCracken County Public Library and the Marshall County Public Library were among 20 institutions in the state to receive grant for their laptop and hotspot lending programs, a release from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced Friday.
These grants were awarded through the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives with the goal of helping public libraries to aid Kentucky residents with workforce and educational activities.
The libraries were chosen through a competitive application process and each will be receiving five laptops to use in their programs, which support the lending of portable computers and wireless internet hotspots to area residents.
“Public libraries have always been a place where people can come to get information, knowledge and education for free. That is even more important this year when so many people have to use computers and Wi-Fi for work and school from home during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, secretary of EWDC. “Unfortunately, many Kentuckians cannot afford or don’t have access to computers or Wi-Fi, especially in rural areas. That means they can’t look for jobs online or write and send their resume or take a class online, so they are at a disadvantage in so many ways.
“KDLA’s Workforce Grants help close that digital divide and give Kentuckians who lack computers and home internet access the opportunity to participate.”
Funding for these grants came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ (ILMS) Grants to States Program, the largest source of federal funding support for library services in the United States.
“KDLA is pleased to assist these communities, many of which were struggling economically before the additional burdens levied by COVID-19, through this hotspot/laptop lending project,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA, state librarian, and archives and records administrator. “Residents of these communities will now, with the assistance of their local libraries, have the opportunity to search for employment, apply for jobs, participate in online education and participate in community activities.”
For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-1702.
