A Marshall County man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on charges of importing and distributing U-47700, a Schedule I controlled substance otherwise known as “U-4” or “Pink.”
Jevan Sheppard, 29, admitted to conspiring with others to distribute and possess with intent to the distribute the drug over the period of Nov. 14, 2016, to Mar. 22, 2017, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. He confessed to importing “U-4” from China during that same range of dates. Sheppard also admitted to possessing the drug with intent to distribute on or about Mar. 22, 2017.
“Individuals who traffic drugs in the Western District take notice. No matter the type or source of the poison you trade in, you will be identified, prosecuted and sent to prison,” said Acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.
“Mr. Sheppard, and others like him who damage our communities by selling illicit drugs, deserve to be put away,” added Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, who heads the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Calvert City Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah Police Department and United States Customs and Border Protection all investigated the case, with assistance from the Marshall County Attorney’s Office and the commonwealth’s attorney for Marshall County.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth A. Hancock and Raymond McGee prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant U.S Attorneys Nicole Elver and Amy Sullivan.
