Marshall County hosts WKAA battles with all four district leaders

Members of the McCracken County High School academic team include (from lef) Eden Bridge-Hayes, Jack Nelson, Garret Greenwell and Manav Shah. The photo was taken at a Nov. 3 competition at Paducah Tilghman. MCHS went 2-1 its competition Tuesday at Marshall County to move its record to 7-3.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

DRAFFENVILLE — The West Kentucky Academic Association competition held Tuesday at Marshall County High School featured the leaders of all four districts in one competition. Although some teams fared better than others, the four teams remain at the top of their district standings after Week 5 of competition.

Calloway County, leading District 3 at 9-1, swept the competition with a 31-12 win over District 4 leader Marshall County (7-3), a 32-16 win over District 2 leader McCracken County (7-3) and a 28-5 win over District 1 leader Fulton County (4-5).

