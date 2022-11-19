DRAFFENVILLE — The West Kentucky Academic Association competition held Tuesday at Marshall County High School featured the leaders of all four districts in one competition. Although some teams fared better than others, the four teams remain at the top of their district standings after Week 5 of competition.
Calloway County, leading District 3 at 9-1, swept the competition with a 31-12 win over District 4 leader Marshall County (7-3), a 32-16 win over District 2 leader McCracken County (7-3) and a 28-5 win over District 1 leader Fulton County (4-5).
McCracken County went 2-1 in the competition, beating Marshall County 32-11 and Fulton County 37-5, and Marshall County beat Fulton County 11-8.
Results from the Thursday competitions in Carlisle County, Hickman County and Mayfield on Thursday were not available.
The WKAA is taking Thanksgiving week off, but returns to competition Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. Marshall County will host Christian County, Crittenden County and Hickman County on Nov. 29, while Carlisle County will host Fulton County and Livingston Central on Dec. 1. Graves County will host Ballard Memorial and Mayfield on Dec. 1, and Murray will host Calloway County, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman on Dec. 1.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.