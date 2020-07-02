Marshall fiscal court approves FY21 budget

BENTON — A speedy meeting of the Marshall County Fiscal Court ushered in the next fiscal year with the approval of second reading of the county’s budget ordinance Tuesday.
As it stands, Marshall has proposed a balanced budget of $25,399,765 — a difference of about $2.23 million less when compared to Fiscal Year 2020, according to a budget spreadsheet released by the county.
“It was a work in progress. It took a lot of negotiating to get where we are, but I’m happy with where the budget is now,” Commissioner Justin Lamb told the Sun. “It’s not a perfect budget, but it’s a passable budget.”
One of the biggest subjects of debate throughout the budgetary process was the amount allotted for school resource officers and whether or not they should be under the purview of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
Ultimately it was decided that they should be.
“It would have been a very long and hard process to (start a new agency for the SROs),” Sheriff Eddie McGuire said. “It seems easy and it was presented as easy but starting a new agency either at the school or with the sheriff’s department would have been a lot of work and just, to be quite honest, they needed to be focusing on other parts of the budget instead of focusing on ours.”
The budgeted amount for SROs for the year now stands at $480,000 — which will pay for 11 officers, one for each school in the county with three to be stationed at the high school.
McGuire will need to fill three of these positions in the coming months and, while that will be a challenge, he’s satisfied with this result. The allotted funds the sheriff’s department totaled $3,119,926, a difference of $51,383 from the last fiscal year.
“We came out with enough money to do everything we wanted to do and to actually put an officer in each school. Today’s meeting took seven minutes, but it took three months to get to those seven minutes,” he said. “I would consider it a successful budget year for the sheriff’s office.”
Lamb, too, was happy with how the budget turned out in this regard.
“That was a big issue for me,” the commissioner added. “I was glad to see that the school resource officers stayed under the control of the sheriff, and I ‘m glad to see that we got (one) in every school.”
Another win for the group, Lamb said, was funding the road department — which received $3,370,796. Though the road department was budgeted for around $4.4 million last year, its expenses wound up around $3.7 million — which was closer to what the court budgeted for it in the coming year.
Lamb thinks Marshall has “one of the best road departments in the state” and wants to keep it that way.
When asked for comment regarding how Marshall County’s financial situation looked going into the new fiscal year, treasurer Erica West responded: “I have chosen not to comment to any local media on county issues because of my first-hand experience of local media manipulating official comments to fit their priorities/narrative/shock value angles.”
Much like McGuire, Lamb is ultimately happy with the way things turned out in the budget process.
“We had differences and we went back and forth and came to a consensus and passed a good budget,” he said. “That’s how government’s supposed to work.”
