For the fourth year, West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host its regional awards and scholarship program to recognize pre-kindergarten through high school educators, administrators and staff members in WKCTC’s 10-county region.
This year’s Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program will be shared completely online via the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Thursday.
Nominees will be recognized in the categories of Distinguished Faculty Award (Pre-K through fifth grade and 6-12); Distinguished Administrator; and Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Staff Award, which is named in honor of Cornelia Reece, who was involved in K-12 education in Paducah for 13 years with the Family Resource Center and 13 years in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Project Graduation.
Reece is the wife of WKCTC President Anton Reece.
Two finalists and a winner in each category will be announced during the program.
Nominees include Peyton Baker, South Marshall Elementary third grade teacher; Amanda Bishop, South Marshall Elementary School fourth grade teacher; Morgan L. Giurintano, Jonathan Elementary School certified preschool teacher; and Jennifer Rushing Harris, South Marshall Elementary School principal.
Finalists and winners in each of the four categories will be announced during Thursday’s program, which will premiere at 6 p.m. on WKCTC’s Facebook page.
The virtual program will also include a performance by two Paducah Tilghman High School students and comments by Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
In conjunction with the awards program, a scholarship for WKCTC students interested in K-12 teaching or educational support majors has been established to encourage and assist the region’s future educators.
