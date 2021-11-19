Marshall County student wired to get started on electrical career

Brady Gore has been a part of the electricity program at the Marshall County Technical Center since eighth grade, and he is ready to join the workforce in that field when he graduates in May.
The Marshall County High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Gore said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to study at the technical center when he chose a field of study.
“I had always heard that electricity was a good trade to get into,” he said. “Even when I picked that class in eighth grade, I didn’t know if that was what I was wanting to do.”
Gore said he chose the class because the instructor, Thomas Evans, was a baseball coach and Gore played on the baseball team.
“I think the biggest thing (about electricity) for me is that each time, you get a different house that’s wired differently from the last house you were at, so it’s always a challenge, and I just love the challenge,” Gore said.
“If it was easy, I’d probably be bored with it already, but it’s always different and it’s always changing. I just love it.”
Gore works at Dunn’s Electric of Murray, a job he started last May.
“There have been many service calls where we’ve wired up a couple of houses, apartments — a little bit of everything,” he said.
Evans said Gore was the student foreman over a group of students who did electrical work at the Marshall County baseball field.
“We added power to the visitor dugout at the baseball field,” he said. “There weren’t any lights or receptacles in it.
“He found a place where we could get electricity at another source and figured out what material we needed, how much material we needed and what we needed to do it and got the quote and submitted the (purchase order) to my principal (Brian Harper) at the tech center, and we installed it.”
Evans said his student will have his industry certification by the end of this semester.
“That will be through NCCER (the National Center for Construction Education and Research), which we use for electrical,” Evans said.
Evans said Gore has been exemplary in his studies in the program.
“He’s one of those rare students that you get once every eight to 10 years,” he said. “He’s a unicorn — that’s the first word that comes to mind. It’s a rarity. From Day 1, he’s been really intrigued and interested in it.
“When you find something that you’re interested in, you put forth more effort. Your mind just absorbs it better. He’s going to be a phenomenal asset to any company he works for.”
Gore is the son of Russell and Ashli Gore of Hardin.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Marshall County Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Marshall County Technical Center serves students from Marshall County High School. It is located at Marshall County High School.
Along with electricity, it offers programs in animal science, biomedical technology, carpentry, collision repair (auto body), computer science, early childhood development, electrocardiogram technician, family consumer science, horticulture, medical administrative assistant, network administration, pharmacy technician, phlebotomy, pre-nursing, web page design and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the western Kentucky.
