Marshall County High School senior Jackson Boone won first place in the American Legion Oratorical Contest in the state of Kentucky. Boone now has the opportunity to represent Kentucky and compete for a $25,000 scholarship in Indianapolis in April in the national finals of the American Legion Oratorical Contest.
This is Boone’s second year in a row to win the state championship title in the oratorical contest.
Mark Kennedy, service officer at American Legion Post 73, said Boone has collected $3,500 in scholarship money so far. At the national level of the competition, Boone will try to compete for the $25,000 first place scholarship prize against other high school students from across the nation. Second place will be awarded a $22,500 scholarship, and third place will receive $20,000 in scholarship funds.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest is held annually and aims to have high school students learn more about the Constitution. As part of the competition, students prepare a speech focusing on a specific aspect of the Constitution. On competition day, contestants are also assigned an additional Constitution topic, then must prepare another speech to deliver.
Boone is co-sponsored by American Legion Post 236 of Calvert City and Post 73 of Murray. Boone is the son of Jill and Michael Boone of Calvert City. In addition to this title, Boone has also been named a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week and an Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week during his senior year.
