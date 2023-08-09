MARSHALL COUNTY — Just in time for the first day of school on Tuesday, Marshall County Schools recently announced an upgrade to its security system. It introduced six Evolv Technology weapons detection systems to North and South Marshall middle schools and Marshall County High School.
The Evolv Express systems use a combination of sensors, screens and cameras in conjunction with AI-enabled software to distinguish between a threat and an everyday item. Gone are the days of students removing their belts and boots, now they are able to walk into school without feeling like they are trying to pass through the Transportation Security Administration.
The systems can be found in schools, theme parks and stadiums across the country. Marshall County benefits from these systems as well, as the AI-enabled software gains knowledge with periodic use, making it more and more effective each time a person passes through, no matter the location.
“We have the advantage of having thousands of systems deployed …, so Marshall County actually is going to get the benefit of thousands of other systems that are out there because our systems keep getting smarter,” said Evolv Technology CEO Peter George. “We update the software four times a year to keep current with whatever threats are out there, so the security posture should continue to go up.”
Students will walk through the system, which resembles a metal detector, each day. If there is nothing on their person the software deems a threat, the lights will flash green and they are free to continue to class. If there is, a red light will flash and an audible alert will sound. The student’s face will pop onto the supervisor’s screen with a red box encircling the area the object is hidden.
This system uses location-based threat resolution to reduce the ability for human error. After supervisors have been alerted, the student will be pulled aside for a secondary screening and once completed, they will pass through the machine again to ensure they are clear.
The involvement of teachers within this system is also a large part of the increased security posture. Evolv Solutions Engineer Mike Santoro said the ability to engage with students every morning and build relationships will make it easier to spot any “dramatic emotional downturn.” Taking note of any difficulties students may be having, in or out of school, may make a difference in the ability to administer early intervention when needed.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Steve Miracle said it’s always the intention of the school district to continue to use the most current technologies to ensure the safety of students and faculty members. Miracle notes that school safety is always at the forefront of the administration’s mind due to the 2018 shooting, but also because of the uptick in school shootings across the country.
“It’s always on everybody’s minds, and when you come to school, you want to know that you can be safe. Yeah, I think that they probably come to school with that, sometimes, on their mind and that worry. Hopefully, this will alleviate that,” Miracle said.
The school district purchased four systems on a four-year subscription using a governmental grant, with the total cost coming to approximately $425,000. Evolv Technology, however, saw that Marshall County would benefit from two additional systems and granted those systems through its GiveEvolv program.
Metal detectors formerly used at Marshall County’s high school and middle schools will be repurposed for use at adult entrances of the six elementary schools in the district, and also remaining at the adult entrances of the high school and middle schools as well.
