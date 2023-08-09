MARSHALL COUNTY — Just in time for the first day of school on Tuesday, Marshall County Schools recently announced an upgrade to its security system. It introduced six Evolv Technology weapons detection systems to North and South Marshall middle schools and Marshall County High School.

The Evolv Express systems use a combination of sensors, screens and cameras in conjunction with AI-enabled software to distinguish between a threat and an everyday item. Gone are the days of students removing their belts and boots, now they are able to walk into school without feeling like they are trying to pass through the Transportation Security Administration.

